Donald Trump Isn’t Pleased with Haley’s Courting of Democrats

Donald Trump isn’t happy about Democrats coming out to vote for Haley in large numbers. They won’t vote for a Republican in the general election.

Former President Trump easily won the Iowa caucuses last week and is leading nearly every New Hampshire poll gearing up to Tuesday’s primary, but Nikki Haley is getting Biden voters, but only for the primary. Gov. Sununu told Democrats to switch parties for one day and vote for Haley to get rid of Trump.

tAlmost all of Nikki Haley’s supporters are voting for Joe Biden if Trump becomes the nominee.pic.twitter.com/7HIaPWelfN — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 20, 2024

Nikki is courting Democrats even though they will not vote for her in the general election. A lot of Democrats have moved into New Hampshire from high-tax states like Massachusetts.

“Nikki Haley, I know,” Trump said, “well, sadly, she’s made an unholy alliance with the RHINOS [RINOs], the never-Trumpers … the globalists, the radical left communists,” Trump said, slamming the former U.N. ambassador while he was surrounded by roughly 5,000 supporters who stood outside in 14-degree weather to see him.

“Nikki Haley is using radical Democrat money to fund the radical Democrat campaign operation that she’s running,” Trump told supporters during the Saturday rally.

“Almost every politician from the state of South Carolina is endorsing me,” Trump said about Haley, who is a former governor of the state. South Carolina is also next in line to vote after New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Haley has been attacking Donald Trump too, claiming he’s responsible for every election loss.

The New Hampshire primary is Tuesday and Donald Trump is torching her support for the globalists and foreign wars.

“Perhaps worst of all, Nikki Haley is backed by the deep state and the military-industrial complex because, they know, she is a globalist, and really a globalist fool, who they can easily manipulate into sending hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukraine,” he said at his New Hampshire rally.

Listen to Nikki Haley circumvent the question, “Can a man be a woman”

Nikki Haley’s answer to “Can a man become a woman?” YIKES. pic.twitter.com/eqZxg6cWLL — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 15, 2024

“No,” the answer is, “No,” a man cannot become a woman. Of course, they can live dressed as a woman, say they’re a woman, who’s stopping them? But, they can’t be a woman.

Haley gets wasted:

Nikki Haley got torched by a voter at Chick-Fil-A for wasting millions of dollars on a campaign she will not win pic.twitter.com/Up0m7jH6FL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 21, 2024

