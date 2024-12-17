The 65 Project Exists to Destroy Attorneys Who Support Trump

The 65 Project is a tax-exempt NGO affiliate attempting to disbar lawyers, including seven attorneys general, a governor, and a couple of senators—all Republicans.

According to their website, Ray Epps’ lawyer, Michael Teter, runs the 65 Project, which works to punish lawyers who “subvert democracy.” They only pursue Republicans.

One of Teter’s allies is David Brock, a major operative for the Democratic Party. He’s the founder of Media Matters and a close ally of George Soros.

The 65 Project is evil and out in the open about its goals.

Ray Epps’ lawyer, Michael Teter, runs the 65 Project, which—according to their website—works to punish lawyers who “subvert democracy”. One of Teter’s allies in this is David Brock, a major operative for the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/SexPjQipZN — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) December 26, 2023

Alan Dershowitz is going on offense against “Project 65” for attacking the rights of Trump supporters.

Go Alan Go!! pic.twitter.com/TjTldeko8Z — bro.Victor Sur (@ufavor) October 5, 2023

The 65 Project- dark money group with connections to the Democratic Party is running ads in swing states telling lawyers do not represent Trump in any post election challenges because we will come after YOUR license. It is clearly an effort to intimidate lawyers from defending… pic.twitter.com/t3YJ6qHNG4 — M-Û-R-Č-H (@TheEXECUTlONER_) November 4, 2024

The 65 Project, CNN, and the J6 Panel Tried to Destroy Cassidy Hutchinson’s Attorney

Cassidy Hutchinson’s former attorney, Stefan Passantino, is suing CNN for over $60 Million. A CNN reporter tried to destroy him on behalf of the J6 panel and 65 Project. The 65 Project filed a Bar complaint against him.

Stefan Passantino was Hutchinson’s attorney. She was an employee who turned on Trump although she only relayed hearsay that turned out to be untrue. Passantino kept telling Hutchinson just to tell the truth. Then Cheney stepped in, and she helped get Hutchinson a new attorney, and that is when these crazy stories of flying ketchup and grabbing the limo steering wheel began.

The J6 panel then tried to destroy Passantino’s career.

Passantino filed a $67 million claim against the now-dissolved Democratic-led House panel for destroying “his reputation and career.”

Katelyn Polantz from CNN apparently worked with the J6 planners to destroy and discredit Stefan Passantino. Hours after she dropped one of her bogus stories, the democracy dictators, including the 65 Project, started filling bar complaints against Stefan. The 65 Project is Norm… pic.twitter.com/Xy37ak7n9c — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) November 21, 2024

America First Legal is investigating!

/3 The 65 Project was formed for the express purpose of “disbarring Trump-aligned attorneys” and “Trump’s legal allies.” At the time it was formed, Mr. Teter told CNN that “[c]reating a system of deterrence requires that people know these complaints have been filed.” pic.twitter.com/73WKC3phZX — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) October 28, 2024

