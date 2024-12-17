The 65 Project Exists to Destroy Attorneys Who Support Trump

The 65 Project is a tax-exempt NGO affiliate attempting to disbar lawyers, including seven attorneys general, a governor, and a couple of senators—all Republicans.

According to their website, Ray Epps’ lawyer, Michael Teter, runs the 65 Project, which works to punish lawyers who “subvert democracy.” They only pursue Republicans.

One of Teter’s allies is David Brock, a major operative for the Democratic Party. He’s the founder of Media Matters and a close ally of George Soros.

The 65 Project is evil and out in the open about its goals.

The 65 Project, CNN, and the J6 Panel Tried to Destroy Cassidy Hutchinson’s Attorney

Cassidy Hutchinson’s former attorney, Stefan Passantino, is suing CNN for over $60 Million. A CNN reporter tried to destroy him on behalf of the J6 panel and 65 Project. The 65 Project filed a Bar complaint against him.

Stefan Passantino was Hutchinson’s attorney. She was an employee who turned on Trump although she only relayed hearsay that turned out to be untrue. Passantino kept telling Hutchinson just to tell the truth. Then Cheney stepped in, and she helped get Hutchinson a new attorney, and that is when these crazy stories of flying ketchup and grabbing the limo steering wheel began.

The J6 panel then tried to destroy Passantino’s career.

Passantino filed a $67 million claim against the now-dissolved Democratic-led House panel for destroying “his reputation and career.”

America First Legal is investigating!


