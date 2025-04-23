Email Evidence: White House Was Behind Jack Smith’s Elector Case

Senators Grassley and Johnson uncovered more evidence that the Biden White House was behind the Jack Smith case against Donald Trump.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) followed up on their oversight of the FBI’s “Arctic Frost” investigation. It formed the basis of Jack Smith’s [fraudulent] elector case.

Newly-disclosed FBI emails provided by legally protected whistleblowers show:

Officials in the Biden White House, including then-White House Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su, personally assisted the FBI in securing the government cell phones of President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. The cell phones were acquired before Trump was formally added as a subject of the investigation.

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. – including U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom, who later joined Jack Smith’s team as a main attorney – coordinated extensively with FBI agents in the Washington Field Office to plan, approve, and execute Arctic Frost.

Further evidence anti-Trump FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) Timothy Thibault played a central role in opening and advancing the Arctic Frost investigation, despite other agents’ concerns that the evidence only supported a limited preliminary investigation.

In addition to publicizing these records, the chairmen are reiterating their request for Attorney General Pam Bondi and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel to produce all DOJ and FBI records regarding the Arctic Frost investigation, with emphasis on communications between and among the FBI and Biden White House officials.

The Elector’s Case: A Crime Out of Thin Air

Sixteen Republicans filled out the slate, comprising a cross-section of influential leaders. They include Georgia GOP Chair David Shafer and state Sen. Burt Jones, a Trump-backed candidate who won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

The media referred to the electors as “phony” and “fake”. They also defined the effort as an illegal “scheme” to overturn the election.

Not Fake or Illegal

The Washington Post reported in December 2020 that, technically, alternative electors can meet and cast their own votes, as electors are picked for each candidate before the election is held. If their votes are then submitted to Congress, it must consider them.

Then, if both chambers of Congress vote individually to accept Biden’s electors, the dispute is considered resolved. If the chambers do not agree and each chamber identifies a different slate of electors, a tiebreaker using a certificate of ascertainment from a state comes into play.

The purpose of alternate electors is to preserve legal options.

The RNC helped Donald Trump’s team gather “contingent electors in case any of the legal challenges that were ongoing changed the result of any of the states.”

In the aftermath of the 2020 race, Mr. Trump’s campaign challenged the results in several swing states. They alleged that the vote-by-mail laws passed during the coronavirus pandemic had resulted in impropriety.

As part of the challenge, the campaign assembled slates of alternative electors in seven states where the results were in dispute in case a late court challenge reversed the outcome in Mr. Trump’s favor.

The J6 hacks claim they had nefarious intent – a thought crime since it never happened.

ARTICLE II

Constitutional attorney Mark Levin reports that Article II of the Constitution declares the legislature is the final word on the selection of electors.

