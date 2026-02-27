Europe Will Have a New Identity: Spain Will Look Like West Africa

The Canary Islands, Spain’s southernmost region, comprising seven islands, is facing a migration and humanitarian crisis at its shores. The islands have become a destination on the migration route from West Africa to Spain across the Atlantic.

This year alone, 41,245 migrants have arrived in the Canary Islands. This goes on month after month. In some countries, foreigners are running for office. This changes the culture these European nations have had for centuries.

The communist leader of Spain recently allowed 500,000 foreign nationals to become citizens and vote. That is what the globalists want throughout the West.

Mostly Males, Half the Children Are Adults

The Hungarian-funded news outlet Remix reports that a European Parliament fact-finding mission to the Canary Islands found that about half of migrants who claimed to be unaccompanied minors upon arrival turned out to be adults. The overwhelming number are military-age men, and no one can really check their identity. They come from war-torn countries with little in the way of records.

The Committee on Petitions conducted the visit in September 2025 to assess the impact of illegal immigration on the Spanish archipelago. According to a draft report from earlier this month, prosecutors informed MEPs that “among approximately 1,500 unaccompanied minors whose age was not clear and who were subjected to age-assessment procedures at their arrival to the adult reception centers, around half of them were ultimately determined to be adults.”

In 2023, Frontex data indicated that 92 percent of illegal migrants were male, a figure that has continued for years.

The scale of arrivals remains significant. By Aug. 31, 2025, 201 boats had reached the Canary Islands in that year carrying 12,249 migrants, including 9,955 men, 782 women, 192 minors traveling with parents, and 1,320 unaccompanied minors. Authorities recorded 629 individuals whose age was in doubt, and officials noted that 92 percent of arrivals were male.

So far this year, over 41,000 have poured in, and another 5,000 have died.

This aligns with the findings from across Europe and the United States. Many of the so-called children who came in under the Biden Democrats were in gangs. We now have gangs and warlords here from all over the world. Yet, thanks to the media, some Americans think it makes sense to attack ICE for trying to empty out the Democrats’ criminal sanctuaries.

This migration scheme has gone on in New York for years. They used to come into our elementary school with beards. I couldn’t report it to anyone. There was a silent agreement to let illegal aliens pour in with fake IDs. That was two decades ago.