Even NBC News Has Biden at an Abysmal 40% Approval

An NBC News poll has Biden’s approval at 40% with 7 in 10 saying they have low confidence in his ability to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

That’s higher than a lot of other polls. It’s too high given his performance.

Another 8 in 10 worry that the war will increase gas prices and possibly involve nuclear weapons.

And during the worst inflation spike in 40 years, overwhelming majorities believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the economy.

“What this poll says is that President Biden and Democrats are headed for a catastrophic election,” said Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinions Strategy, who conducted this survey with Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates.

Republicans need to run on the Democrats’ disasters.

Related