Israel is under attack by Yemen now, and they are firing back. Anger in the region against Israel, calling them genocidal, is building. Human rights groups are condemning them. To add to the terror, U.S. officials sent a chilling warning on Wednesday. Thousands of battle-hardened ISIS members in Syrian prisons could break out, Politico reported. Kurdish forces guarding them are greatly reduced.

According to Politico, American officials are scrambling to head off a new nightmare scenario in Syria: a major terrorist jailbreak.

Thousands of Islamic State group fighters and their families remain in makeshift prisons. U.S.-backed Kurdish forces with limited weapons watch over them. The forces also are reduced at the prisons to fight the Turkish proxies. The prisons were supposed to be temporary, but their home countries didn’t want the fighters back. Our weak administration won’t force them to take them back.

They add that there are roughly 9,000 battle-hardened ISIS fighters and about 50,000 other people, including wives and children.

“I usually hate this cliche, but this is the closest thing we have to a ticking time bomb,” a senior U.S. counterterrorism official told Politico. “If Turkey doesn’t get these attacks on the [Syrian Democratic Forces] halted, we could have a massive jailbreak on our hands.”

It would unleash real Hell on the region.

The Prison Guards Are Kurds, Turkey’s Enemies

The Kurdish groups refer to themselves as the Syrian Democratic Forces or SDF. They have been one of the United States’ most reliable allies in Syria in its campaign against ISIS. Turkey views them as a threat, and their proxy forces have been launching high-scale attacks on them.

Turkey is a NATO ally, but we don’t have a president to stop him and his proxy forces.

Kurdish forces are “burdened.”

Antony Blinken, notably inept, is trying to back a cease-fire between the Kurds and the proxy fighters in Syria. Blinken’s ineptitude is only exceeded by Jake Sullivan’s, and we essentially don’t have a president or vice president.

Gen. Mazlum Kobani, commander of Kurdish forces in Syria, said recent decisions by the U.S. in Syria potentially “leaves a vacuum.” ISIS could take advantage of, reports the NY Times.

Abandoned by the US

Kurdish commanders say the US has abandoned them.

Due to the attacks by the new Syrian proxies, they have had to divert forces from the prisons.

“This leaves a vacuum behind that can be taken advantage by ISIS and other actors,” the S.D.F.’s top general, known by the nom de guerre Mazlum Kobani, said early on Wednesday.

The Kurds say DC has done nothing to stop the attacks by the Turkish proxies.

“We and the Americans liberated this city together,” Gen. Kobani said of Manbij. The battles there against ISIS, he added, cost “lots of souls and lives.” But when the Turkish-backed rebel groups began their assault on Kurdish forces there last week, he said, “there was no firm position from the U.S. side” to offer help.

White House NSA Advisor spokesperson John Kirby spoke out of both sides of his mouth.

He said we must partner with the SDF, but “the Turks have a legitimate counterterrorism threat,” for which they “have a right to defend their citizens in their territory against terrorist attacks.”

He added that the US and Turkey will soon discuss “how both those outcomes can be achieved.

In other words, they’re talking while the Kurds can’t properly man the prisons of the angriest, most vicious people on earth.

