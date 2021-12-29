Fauci Admits Change in CDC Quarantine Rules Is About Economics

We needed 14 days of quarantine, then it was 10 days, now, all of a sudden quarantine only has to be 5 days. The CDC reduced it to 5 days. The media is portraying it as a health issue because they think we’re stupid.

Why the change now? What changed? Nothing in science has changed. What changed is they got the word to reduce the time for economic reasons. Tony Fauci says so in the clip below.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop. They just discovered that?

Everything they do is guided by politics, power, and money.

Watching this gasbag Fauci is difficult, but watch if you can stand it:

“The reason is that with the sheer volume of new cases that we are having and that we expect to continue with Omicron, one of the things we want to be careful of is that we don’t have so many people out,” Dr. Anthony Fauci explains why CDC changed Covid isolation guidelines. pic.twitter.com/g48XwcDdJh — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) December 27, 2021

Related