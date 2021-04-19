Fauci calls gun violence a public health emergency so the Left can take our guns









Fauci is stepping up the fear tactics, this time on so-called gun violence, which is actually gang violence and high suicide rates.

Coronavirus terror isn’t enough for the progressive champion.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease bureaucrat in the U.S., tied gun violence to public health in the country during an interview Sunday after a recent spate of mass shootings.

Fauci was a guest on CNN’s “State of the Union,” and the host, Dana Bash asked him his opinion on gun violence, which she described as “another epidemic” in the U.S.

“When you see people getting killed, I mean, in this last month, it’s just been horrifying what’s happened. How can you say that’s not a public health issue?”

Watch:

Dr. Anthony Fauci on whether he considers gun violence a public health emergency: “When you see people getting killed, I mean, in this last month, it’s just been horrifying what’s happened. How can you say that’s not a public health issue?” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/9lEhV3aZqL — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 18, 2021

If CNN can make gun violence into a disease, the natural next step is to eliminate guns.

Some of the responses:

I TOLD YOU this would happen. If we allow govt to infringe on liberty in the name of "public health" they'll define ALL leftist issues as "public health emergencies." Fauci says gun violence is a public health emergency. Why? So they can take your guns.pic.twitter.com/2DZcRdGsfo — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 19, 2021

Fauci says that gun violence is a public health problem. Because when you are a hammer, everything looks like a nail. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2021

Why is Dr. Fauci commenting on “gun violence” at all? Shouldn’t he stick to what he knows… once he finds out what exactly that is? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 19, 2021

