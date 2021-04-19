Fauci calls gun violence a public health emergency so the Left can take our guns

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Fauci is stepping up the fear tactics, this time on so-called gun violence, which is actually gang violence and high suicide rates.

Coronavirus terror isn’t enough for the progressive champion.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease bureaucrat in the U.S., tied gun violence to public health in the country during an interview Sunday after a recent spate of mass shootings.

Fauci was a guest on CNN’s “State of the Union,” and the host, Dana Bash asked him his opinion on gun violence, which she described as “another epidemic” in the U.S.

“When you see people getting killed, I mean, in this last month, it’s just been horrifying what’s happened. How can you say that’s not a public health issue?”

Watch:

If CNN can make gun violence into a disease, the natural next step is to eliminate guns.

Some of the responses:

