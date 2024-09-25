Feds Dramatically Expand Their Probe of Mayor Adams

According to CBS News, federal investigators have dramatically expanded their probe into the mayor’s foreign ties and are also probing City Sheriff Anthony Miranda.

Feds issued subpoenas on his dealings with five new countries.

They are probing Adams’ dealings with Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan.

Adams says that, as mayor, he has only visited Israel and Qatar.

The probe began last November with a raid on the home of Brianna Suggs, his chief fundraiser. The feds are looking into whether the Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign got illegal donations from Turkey in exchange for pressuring the FDNY to approve a new Turkish consulate in Manhattan, despite safety concerns.

Adams says he did nothing wrong. He is a world traveler.

He’s even in touch with God who he said informed him he’d get the job of mayor.

“A year from now, I see myself again raising my right hand and being called the mayor of the city of New York,” Adams said.