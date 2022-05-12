Finland’s President and PM Call for NATO Membership Without Delay

President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland made a joint statement on Thursday morning, confirming their desire to apply for membership to NATO.

They stated that “as a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance.” The two officials said their country “must apply for NATO membership without delay”.

FINLAND’S PRIME MINISTER AND PRESIDENT

NATO claims to be a purely defensive organization.

Russia disagrees with Finland applying for membership. They share a 1,340km (833-mile) land border with Finland and see the bloc’s expansion as a threat to its national security.

Moscow warned that with membership, Helsinki will lose its status as a trusted mediator that its non-alignment stance granted it throughout much of the last century. It also said Finland’s security would be compromised rather than served by joining NATO, since Russia would have to respond to the expansion.

MEANWHILE, OTHER POLITICIANS WANT WAR

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote in an opinion piece published by Britain’s Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday that they should treat the Russians the same way they treated the Nazis in World War II.

He said “deputinization” of Russia must start “immediately”, warning that the Western “soul” would be in peril otherwise.

Russian nationalism “is a cancer which is consuming not only the majority of Russian society, but also poses a deadly threat to the whole of Europe,” the prime minister added. “Therefore, it is not enough to support Ukraine in its military struggle with Russia. We must root out this monstrous new ideology entirely.”

BACK IN THE USA

American mothers can’t get baby formula, but Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.


