FNC Will Moderate the Speaker Debate Tuesday Night

According to Punchbowl News, Fox anchor Bret Baier will moderate a debate Tuesday evening between Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Steve Scalise (R-LA), and Kevin Hern (R-OK). They are the three declared candidates for Speaker.

Fox News? Ugh!

Speaker Pro Temp Patrick McHenry (R-NC) has also confirmed meetings with others in the caucus encouraging him to run. He’s reluctant so far. He has previously turned down Whip.

House Republicans will host a candidate forum Tuesday night and the closed party election Wednesday. There is no timeline for electing a Speaker on the House floor, Punchbowl reports.

Neither Jordan nor Scalise has a lead in endorsements, nor does either have momentum. They are both respected and well-liked, but there are questions about who can unify the party and who has fundraising abilities. McCarthy was a tireless fundraiser, and he did keep the coalition together for months.

Former President Trump endorsed Jim Jordan, which is a big boost but not enough.

So far, Republican House members are reporting no one can get to 218. They say we won’t have a Speaker next week. Donald Trump will try to unite them, but he has some enemies in the GOP. Only one-quarter of the 221 GOP committed to one of the men.

Others who might run are French Hill (R-Ark), Steve Womack (R-Ark), and Tom Cole (R-OK).

Rep. Tom McClintock said in a statement Thursday, “The only workable outcome is to restore Kevin McCarthy as speaker under party rules that respect and enforce the right of the majority party to elect him. At this point, McCarthy can’t get to 218 either.”

Related