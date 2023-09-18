Four Senators Call for Long-Range Tactical Weapons to Ukraine

Four GOP Senators urged Biden in a letter to send tactical missile systems to Ukraine. They claim if they don’t, it will prolong the war. The logic of that escapes me. The Senators include Tom Cotton. Roger Wicker, Susan Collins, and Lindsey Graham.

In the letter, the four Senators urged Joe Biden to immediately send “MGM–140 Army Tactical Missile Systems to Ukraine (ATACMS).” They write that “providing these weapons would enable Ukraine to strike key Russian logistics and communications targets, as well as cruise missile and drone launch sites within Russian-occupied Ukraine.”

“The longer-range unitary warhead variant of an ATACMS should be sent without delay. They claim in the letter that the “Ukrainian military has achieved some breakthrough in Russian occupied territory. It is essential that the United States immediately provide ATACMS to Ukraine to achieve final objectives before winter and deny Russia the ability to fortify its positions.”

Lockheed Martin makes the weapons. They describe them: ATACMS is a long-range guided missile that gives operational commanders the immediate firepower to win a deep battle. It has a 190-mile range.

This is an escalation in a war that Ukraine cannot win. It’s becoming quite a challenge to claim we are not in a direct war with Russia.

Biden mentioned that the military was low on ammunition.

Mike Pence recently said that if Russia can’t be repelled, we must send US troops to Ukraine.

We believe that would mean conscription.

That would put us in direct war with Russia and their allies. Russia has said that they could use nuclear weapons if they feel they are losing. They see NATO on their border as an existential threat.

Is it moral for the US to fight using Ukrainians as the troops?

Go go go ! Four top Republicans in the US Senate – Tom Cotton, Roger Wicker, Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham – signed a collective letter calling on President Biden to provide Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles to develop counter-offensive and further operations pic.twitter.com/jykA8Q93Dc — Jane.mS (@jane_sinding) September 17, 2023

