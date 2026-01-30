Four X Posts You Must See: Who’s Oppressed?

Virginia residents are allegedly already feeling the new communist Democrat taxes. Gov. Spanberger has a backdoor energy tax, among others.

BREAKING – Virginia residents are now panicking as, not even a full month into 2026, their electricity bills are nearly tripling as they are being hit with new Democrat-approved energy rates, with one resident saying she is now paying $600 per month, more than her car payment. pic.twitter.com/h7y1KwoW0Q — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 29, 2026



Hakeem Jeffries knows damn well some of his whacked-out militants in the mob might try to kill her based on what he said.

Assassination prep by top Democrats. We all know exactly what they want their foot soldiers to do. https://t.co/aAbd5pZcfd — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 29, 2026



Mikie is going to obstruct ICE and try to make their job more dangerous. She is some lowlife. Democrats better wake up to the type of dishonorable people they are electing. Having a “D” before your name doesn’t make you a Democrat anymore.

Use your common sense! Republicans are no bargain, but Democrats are hardcore.

Another rotten pro-criminal alien Dem https://t.co/7LHWXkKuQZ — Independent Sentinel (@indiesentinel) January 30, 2026



This tragedy won’t make the national news because of Black criminal privilege.