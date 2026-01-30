Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Four X Posts You Must See: Who's Oppressed?

M Dowling
Virginia residents are allegedly already feeling the new communist Democrat taxes. Gov. Spanberger has a backdoor energy tax, among others.


Hakeem Jeffries knows damn well some of his whacked-out militants in the mob might try to kill her based on what he said.


Mikie is going to obstruct ICE and try to make their job more dangerous. She is some lowlife. Democrats better wake up to the type of dishonorable people they are electing. Having a “D” before your name doesn’t make you a Democrat anymore.

Use your common sense! Republicans are no bargain, but Democrats are hardcore.


This tragedy won’t make the national news because of Black criminal privilege.

