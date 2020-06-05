Full autopsy of Mr. Floyd: 4x amount of fentanyl needed to kill, also meth and pot

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry reports that the full George Floyd autopsy reveals that his blood concentration level of the powerful street opioid fentanyl was four times the level known to cause “fatalities.” Floyd also had speed and marijuana in his system.

The first arresting officer on the scene saw “foam” around Mr. Floyd’s mouth and asked him if he was “on anything.”

You should also know that two of the officers now charged are minorities, one was on the job for two weeks, another was on for hours.

READ THE AUTOPSY

Autopsy 2020-3700 Floyd by Johannah Winter on Scribd