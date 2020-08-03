Bodycam footage of George Floyd arrest leaked

DailyMail.com obtained video from the bodycams of officers Thomas Lane and Alex Kueng. They are two of the three officers who were charged as accessories in the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Floyd died after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25. Former officer Chauvin was charged with murder and manslaughter.

Mr. Floyd was under a great deal of stress from the first as the officer knocked on his car window and tried to get him to put his hands on the steering wheel and then his head and keep them there. One officer pointed a taser (or gun?) at him as he failed to listen to directions, seemingly out of fear. He begged, Mr. Officer, please don’t shoot me. Please man.”

He resisted as the officers tried to get him into the back of the squad car, telling them he suffers from claustrophobia and anxiety. The officer told him repeatedly that they would lower the window.

Mr. Floyd was never aggressive, just resistant and he appears stoned. The autopsy confirmed he tested positive for COVID and had several drugs in his system. He was very muscular and looked fit otherwise.

Floyd, 46, begged him not to shoot, saying, “I’ll look at you eye-to-eye. Please don’t shoot me man. I just lost my mom, man.”

He sobbed as the officers pulled him out of the car and handcuffed him. He seemed to resist staying in the car. A woman, apparently his ex, suggested he had mental problems and was afraid of the police.

Then he was on the sidewalk with Chauvin’s knee on his neck.

Floyd said several times he couldn’t breathe and called for his ‘momma.’ Towards the end, he said, “I’ll probably just die this way.”

The footage includes more than 18 minutes from Officer Alex Kueng’s bodycam and 10 minutes from Officer Thomas Lane. They were the first two cops to arrive on the scene after a complaint that Floyd had attempted to pass a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at Cup Foods, a store in the Powderhorn Park section of Minneapolis, the Daily Mail reports.

Be forewarned that it is hard to watch [we included two videos in case one is removed]:

