George Floyd hologram to travel through the south, flashing on Confederate statues

The George Floyd family and supporters flooded a statue of General Robert E. Lee with a hologram of the deceased George Floyd. Mr. Floyd’s family spoke in the background as the hologram with unearthly eyes and comprised of weird flashing dots of light, appeared on the monument, and then faded away.

It would make a good intro to a horror movie.

The family plans to bring this hologram around the south on behalf of George Floyd’s Foundation. Yes, he has a foundation.

Created by the George Floyd Foundation and Change.org, the display is part of “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project.” The goal is to “transform spaces that were formerly occupied by racist symbols of America’s dark Confederate past into a message of hope, solidarity and forward-thinking change.”

The hologram will travel to five stops throughout North Carolina, Georgia, and other states, following a path roughly the same as the 1961 Freedom Rides.

So, they are replacing Confederates with a criminal. At the time of his death, he was drugged out and trying to steal goods with a counterfeit $20 bill, admittedly a low-level beef. Still, he has a rap sheet of eight arrests and served five years in a Texas penitentiary for a brutal robbery.

This is the 2020 Democrats’ idea of an inspiring freedom rider.

2020 DEMOCRAT IDOL

According to local ABC affiliate WRIC, George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, said at the unveiling, “My brother was executed in broad daylight. They still won’t get their feet off of our necks. So, we have a problem right now because I’m not going to stop. I was a truck driver, I’m going state to state. I’ve been to Virginia before but I haven’t been here to testify for my brother.”

Floyd’s other brother, Rodney Floyd, said in a statement, “Since the death of my brother George, his face has been seen all over the world. Now, by partnering with Change.org, the hologram will allow my brother’s face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most.”

The Lee statue over which the Floyd hologram was projected is the last Confederate monument standing along the historic Monument Avenue in Richmond, the former Confederate capital.

Amazing hologram of George Floyd in Richmond. You can hear the Floyd Family speaking in the background. #richmond #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/0uFK7ePsAc — pace (@ReggiePace) July 28, 2020

The foundation created by George Floyd’s family has launched a new initiative to project a hologram of Floyd at a handful of Confederate monuments throughout the South https://t.co/D9GWPtfys5 pic.twitter.com/XhlegI5Ghh — CNN (@CNN) July 29, 2020