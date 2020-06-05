Tough Irishman John Dowd slams Mattis in an insightful letter

John Dowd responded to Jim Mattis’ letter torching the President and it is worth the read. The President shared it in a tweet.

The letter penned by Dowd denounced Mattis for harshly criticizing the president’s approach to rioters/protesters in front of the White House.

Mattis’ statement claimed that the numerous violent rioters represented only a “small number of lawbreakers.” That doesn’t match up with the many videos showing widespread looting, destruction/damage to businesses, and attacks on the police.

General Mattis’ letter appeared to say the President’s attempt to stop the violence was an attempt to divide the American people.

The area was cleared by Attorney General Barr during the day and it was unrelated to the President’s walk from the White House to St. John’s Church where he symbolically held up a Bible. The AG had it cleared from earlier in the day, didn’t know about the President’s walk, and did it as a direct result of the violence preceding it with buildings burned and agents sent to the hospital. Tear gas and rubber bullets were not used. Pepper balls and smoke canisters [they are not tear gas] were used after they burned buildings and sent agents to the hospital.

THE LETTER

Jim:

I slept on your statement and woke up appalled and upset. You lost me. Never dreamed you would let a bunch of hack politicians use your good name and reputation earned with the blood and guts of young Marines. You did what you said you would — engage in this discourse. Marines keep their word.

The phony protesters near Lafayette park were not peaceful and are not real. They are terrorists using idle hate filled students to burn and destroy. They were abusing and disrespecting the police when the police were preparing the area for the 1900 curfew. Jim, this is the new nihilism. See Dan Henniger in WSJ today. Marines support the police in harm’s way.

Did you forget that President Bush used active duty Marines to quell the riots in LA? President Trump has countless cities and some snowflake governors and mayors wetting themselves in the use of force to protect innocent lives and property. The AG of Massachusetts thinks burning property is good protest. Three more policeman were stabbed and shot in NYC last night.

Think about it. Should he be upset about the obvious failure of leadership? Where are you, Jim?

Marines go to the fight.

No one divided this country more than Obama. He abandoned our black brothers and sisters. He gave guns to cartels. He apologized for our precious sacrifice and generosity overseas. You remember, he fired you.

President Trump has done more to help our minority brothers and sisters in three years than anyone in the last fifty. Ask the black pastors. Ask the leaders of the black colleges and universities. He got them funded. Ask them about the prison reform which ended the draconian sentences imposed on young black men by the laws enacted by Biden and his hacks. You need to bone up on your homework and stop listening to Uncle Leon.

I understand, you had to stick to the assigned narrative which did not include three years of corrupt investigations and evidence to destroy this President, his office, and his lawful free election. Nancy has no tolerance for dissent in the ranks – including those with stars.

You said nothing of the ugly, hate filled, disgraceful comments of Pelosi, Schumer, Perez, and other Democrat hacks defaming the President and his office. You said nothing of the unlawful sanctuary cities and the unlawful release of hoodlums. You said nothing of the resistance movement to paralyze our courts and our government operations. You said nothing of the obstruction and subversion of our immigration laws. You said nothing of MS-13 killers and the drug cartels who own huge sections of our major cities. Jim, do you think that hateful rhetoric and those corrupt actions were inspiring and unifying? Do you think the DI’s at Parris Island would find such behavior as unifying?

Maybe, your problem, is a lot deeper. Perhaps you ought to explain how and why you (and John Allen) as CG Central Command, did not engage and take out Iranian Major General Soleimani who roamed the Middle East and wreaked havoc and death of our American boys with his infamous IEDs?

Why did it take President Trump to have the instincts and balls to take him out (of course over the objection of the geniuses in the Pentagon)?

Looks like the Persian mullahs were a one horse sleigh and Trump nailed the horse…forever. It has been quiet ever since. Perhaps, your anger is borne of embarrassment for your own failure as the leader of Central Command. Did you applaud when the President recognized the central problem in the Middle East? Did you applaud the President when he wanted to save American lives by bringing them home in one piece?

John M Dowd