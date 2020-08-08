George Floyd, murder by cancel culture

George Floyd died while in police custody with an officer’s knee on his neck – an acceptable tactic at the time, but the length of time, nearly nine minutes, might not be acceptable. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was the lead officer and two of the other three were rookies.

The cancel culture and politicians alike convicted the officer to quell the mob, based on one video, and without due process. Now we have the autopsy and bodycam footage leaked to The Daily Mail. It gives a fuller picture.

It’s always wrong to convict anyone in the court of public opinion, especially without evidence. But, that appears to be what we do now.

Mr. Floyd had COVID and enough fentanyl and meth to kill him before the police picked him up for passing a counterfeit 20 dollar bill. He was extremely passive-aggressive and it was he who fell out of the police car and said he preferred it on the ground.

Honestly, it’s hard to see how they get convictions for murder unless they stack the jury.

Former prosecutor, George Parry writes, “…his [Floyd’s] agitated, incoherent and out of control behavior throughout his interaction with police, and it is entirely possible that he died of “excited delirium” which caused cardiac arrhythmia. In fact, a civilian recorded on the police bodycam exclaimed that Floyd looked like he was about to have “a heart attack”, and one of the police officers expressed concern that Floyd’s deteriorating condition could be due to “excited delirium”.

Read Parry’s interesting article on this link and here for a different perspective. Mr. Parry said that the evidence proves conclusively — the electronic, physical, and scientific evidence — that all four officers involved in the death of George Floyd are not guilty.

Former officer Tatum in the video presents an interesting perspective. He believes Officer Chauvin has a problem because of how it looks.

Watch: