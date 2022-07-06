Galluup Poll: Except for Outliers, Americans Don’t Trust the Media At All

The media runs polls that inflate their trustworthiness but we finally have a poll from Gallup closer to reality. The sad thing is the so-called journalists have no ability to self-reflect. Journalists are just so arrogant, they likely will never concern themselves with hitting the bottom of the trust continuum. They are activists for the cause and they are right, you are wrong.
As Glenn Greenwald says, “The only reason these pitiful numbers for trust in media aren’t zero is because Dems — of course — trust the media in far larger numbers (35% for newspapers) than GOP (5%) and independents (12%). Same with TV news.”
Democrats trust that which is, overly “big” – big government, big tech, big education, big news. The bigger and more centralized, the better.
Obviously, the main reason they trust the media is it’s biased left – very.
It’s very unnerving to see how trust is going down in so many of our institutions, especially under Joe Biden.
Can you think of why that might be?
As a young man could not wait everyday to read the newspaper cover to cover. Now except for a very few sports articles online I don’t ever read that same paper.
was so proud when ever before I was a teen I used some of my lawn-mowing money (a $1/lawn) to buy a subscription to US News & World Report. Now I don’t know or care if it is still in existence. I used to regularly watch the evening news. Now I don’t even own a working TV (by choice). The news is even worse than a bad movie and there are so many of those. As the public morality of the country slips how can a nation murder its unborn children, the media, most politicians, and especially the media and Hollywood have jumped into the worst kinds of immorality.
“Mark and avoid” 🙂
If one continues to let evil into one’s mind, finally evil no longer seems evil.
Haven’t trusted them for the past eight years; they’re one lie after another with false stories to go along with their narrative.