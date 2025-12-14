Gender Care: Use of Estrogen by Men Shrinks Their Brains

If you want to believe you can change your gender and decide to do it as an adult, then be aware of the terrible risks you face. If you want to do this to children, you need to be locked up. A new study explains why.

It is not only the HHS report warning of the irreversible long-term risks of Estrogen used as a cross sex hormone. A new study reviews the known risks: cardiovascular disease, infertility, pulmonary embolism, and stroke. It notes the emerging ‘warning signals’ of increased risk: early mortality, pancreatitis, testicular, thyroid, and breast cancer, and autoimmune disease.

Prescribing cross sex hormones in children and young adults must be stopped.

Gender Treatments Are Not Safe and Effective

For one thing, prolonged use of estrogen in men shrinks their brains.

Estrogen also affects the male brain. Several small studies (8–14 patients) found estrogen use for 4 to at least 6 months was associated with an increase in ventricular volume and a decrease in brain volume. …

Based on the summarized studies, a potential causal mechanism linking estrogen administration to observed brain changes in males involves estrogen-induced alterations in brain water content, specifically a depletion within astrocytes and oligodendrocytes. This cellular dehydration is associated with a loss of cortical volume and increased glutamate concentration in the hippocampus. Furthermore, the findings suggest that estrogen, particularly when combined with antiandrogens, may reduce serum BDNF levels, a neurotrophic factor linked to neuroplasticity and mood regulation. Lower BDNF has been associated with an increased risk of major depressive disorder and reduced hippocampal volume, changes also observed in individuals with depression.

Heart disease, stroke, bone loss, cognitive impairment, cancer, immune disorders, depression, suicide, and a dramatic rise in all-cause mortality are some of what people face from these drugs. The increases in all of these increase by as much as 50%. It’s Darwin again, but doing it to children, who cannot give informed consent, is beyond unethical.

From the report:

This paper compiles several emerging and accumulating safety signals in the medical literature. These range from increased rates of previously associated adverse outcomes with long-term estrogen use (e.g., acute cardiovascular events) to associations of estrogen use with newly identified adverse outcomes. Estrogen also induces changes in the brain, raising concerns for negative impacts on mood (e.g., depression) and cognition.

An earlier study of 966 transgender women (who appear to be a subset of the patients in found a mortality rate 51% higher than in the general population. Lung and hematological cancer mortality rates, but not total cancer mortality rates, were elevated. Current but not past estradiol use was associated with a threefold increased risk of death from cardiovascular events.

Treating children with puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgery should possibly be criminal.