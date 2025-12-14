General Holt on the Dangerous Continent & Leaving NATO

General Holt joined Rob Finnerty on Friday night’s Newsmax show. The host played a clip of Vice President Vance speaking to the EU leaders, pleading with them to come back to the values we once shared, especially that of free speech. After the clip, Finnerty asked the General whether we still share the same values as the EU.

This was tied to a conversation about defending Ukraine and fighting the Ukraine war.

General Holt explained that they’ve [Europeans] made the continent a very dangerous environment to operate in, and they are blunting President Trump at every turn to get to a peaceful solution.

“On the war in Europe, they allow Invaders by the millions into the continent, destroying European culture, and these leaders have attacked European, native-born citizens as a response. So, where you get to is: if we’re not aligned in our values, then where are we as an alliance?

“Moreover, the president codified it in the national security strategy when he put forward, look, our emphasis and our priorities are not you, our emphasis and our priorities are right here in our own hemisphere, and we’ve got our arms full.”

General Holt was the deputy military representative to NATO. Fidelity noted that there are Republicans in the House who say the US should leave NATO. He asked Holt if we should.

“I believe we should. I think it’s high time. The Alliance lost its way when it switched from a defensive alliance to an offensive Alliance, breaking every convention they had signed up for at the end of the Cold War, saying we won’t expand NATO.

“Well, we’ve expanded the crap out of NATO, and where has it gotten us?

“So, now we’re teetering at the edge of escalation with Russia. We’re in a milieu of financial breakdown across the world. So, what are we doing, and how is this serving the United States? The neocons would argue it is. I would say it’s not okay.”

Finnerty noted that Zelensky says they cannot have elections in Ukraine until there is a formal ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. “General, we held elections during the War of 1812 and the Civil War. During the Second World War, elections were held. What do you make of that?”

“Well, there’s the crux of it, and he’s also calling for elections to see whether Ukrainians want to cede land to Russia or not again; those don’t match up with any battlefield realities, which is what we’re not in the war we were in in 2022, we’re in the war we’re in now. And if we’re defending democracy, well, then we need to see a democracy.

The neocons will never let us out of NATO.

NATO Wasn’t Supposed to Defend Non-Member Nations

Ukraine is not in NATO, but the EU acts as if it is as did the Biden administration.

NATO was only meant to be a defensive alliance; that is what everyone signed up for. However, it has transformed into an offensive alliance, and we have to Russia’s door, breaking a promise.