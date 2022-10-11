Going to Nuclear War with Joe

Ukraine President Zelensky will not discuss peace with Russian President Putin. He now wants a tough price cap on Russian oil and gas exports.

A price cap will mean no delivery of oil or gas to Europe. It would devastate consumers and businesses in Europe and the US. According to Bloomberg, benchmark oil prices could surge north of $140 a barrel.

Europe and the US plan to set the cap just high enough to encourage Russia to continue exporting.

However, Russia has already said it won’t export if there are price caps. China and India will not get on board, and they are the biggest consumers of Russian oil.

It’s a plan that fails before it begins.

JUST IN – Ukraine’s Zelensky rules out talks with Putin and urges G7 nations to impose a tough price cap on Russian oil and gas exports. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 11, 2022

Ukrainian Parliament member Alexey Goncharenko calls on the US to respond to Putin by threatening to use nuclear weapons.

Alexey Goncharenko wants the US to tell Putin: “Say, ‘You have this nuclear button, but our button is many times bigger. And if you will go to this, that will be suicide for you.”

In this next clip, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says we will go to the mat with Ukraine and not let Russia win. There is no sign of any effort to negotiate or seek peace.

Kyle Becker responded on Twitter to the push to escalate the war.

This is some of the most dangerous rhetoric I have ever seen on the international stage. This is getting scary.https://t.co/0odkRDTFCv — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 11, 2022

BECKER CONTINUES

Becker continued, “I can’t believe this needs to be said, but Ukraine is not in NATO. It is a highly corrupt country. It is not a “democracy.”

“It has banned ten political parties. It is not a US state. It has millions of ethnic Russians,” Becker said.

“This conflict is not worth starting a nuclear war over. I am not sure what drugs the rest of the media is on, but these things need to be said to the audience when reporting on this conflict,” he said.

Becker concluded, “There are only MILLIONS OF LIVES at stake. I DON’T CARE if you’re mad that Russia invaded Ukraine. I DON’T CARE if you don’t like Putin. I DON’T CARE that you don’t like Russia. This is not about YOU. This is not about your feelings. People can DIE by the millions if you continue your lies and war propaganda.”

