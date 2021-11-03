Greatest Election Story Is Right Now in New Jersey

















In what is one of the most amazing stories of this election, it looks like conservative Edward Durr has defeated the most powerful state senator in New Jersey, Stephen Sweeney. What makes this so stunning is Mr. Durr is a truck driver with no political history who spent $153 on his campaign and only has a Facebook page. (Watch Mr. Durr’s video below. He is us.]

Sweeney, the longest-serving senator in NJ history, is losing by 2,009 votes with 99% of the vote tallied. South Jersey is turning on Democrats.

The most powerful state senator in New Jersey, Senate Prez Stephen Sweeney, is losing his re-election bid with almost all ballots counted. pic.twitter.com/ZruoFoWkpt — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) November 3, 2021

Sweeney D-Gloucester — the 2nd-most-powerful elected state official after Murphy and a force in New Jersey politics — is on pace to lose to his relatively unknown Republican opponent Edward Durr. In a stunning twist Sweeney is trailing Durr by about 2,000 votes as of Weds morning pic.twitter.com/t3WcXvI3Ye — Joni Job (@jj_talking) November 3, 2021

Sweeney’s defeat would cause a total realignment of politics in New Jersey, and most immediately creates a wide-open race for Senate President.

Democrats lost bids to flip two GOP Senate seats and appear to have lost two or three more, something that could reduce their majority from 25-15 to 22-18.

Republicans won two other hugely competitive Senate races in South Jersey.

