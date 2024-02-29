Here Are the Candidates Interested in Mitch McConnell’s Job

Mitch McConnell, 82, will retire from his leadership position in November, and several candidates have already said they’re interested in taking his place.

The perfectly awful RINO John Cornyn is interested.

Tell us what you think of these candidates.

Among those being floated as a potential replacement for the leadership position are senators John Cornyn, R-Texas; John Thune, R-N.D.; John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rick Scott R-Fla.; Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; and Steve Daines, R-Mont.

Tom Cotton’s pro-war stance concerns me, but what do you think?

Speculation about Thune, Barrasso, or Daines taking over as leader stems from their current roles in GOP leadership. They serve as Republican whip, Senate Republican Conference chairman, and National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman, respectively.

MCCONNELL WANTS TO PICK THE NEW LEADER

McConnell plans to have a say in who is selected. He announced that he would speak to his leadership team. No one I know wants McConnell to have a say in anything. The new Monmouth poll shows his popularity as Leader at 6%.

Barrasso is the most conservative of the leadership team and came out early for Donald Trump, with Thune and Cornyn following.

Steve Daines is new, only a junior senator, but a hard worker trying to get electable candidates. He is a Trump supporter.

Conservative Rick Scott received ten votes when he tried to replace McConnell recently. Scott has wanted a change in leadership for a long time.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah welcomes Scott’s interest.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told reporters Wednesday that the next person “absolutely” needs to have a more positive relationship with Trump, adding, “He’s going to be the next president, and we have to work together.

Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas agrees. He said that the next leader should have a more populist viewpoint. Marshall, a conservative, said the people coming out “have been interviewing for the job since I got here.”

This is why lame-duck McConnell should leave within the month. He has a destructive relationship with Donald Trump and conservatives in general. We’re trying to win, and he makes it more difficult with his attitude toward Donald Trump.

Chuck Schumer will miss Mitch.

