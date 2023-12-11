Hotel Reservations for Army-Navy Game Cancelled to House Migrants

Eighty-five percent of New York City residents are concerned about housing “migrants.” Migrant is the term they use to make what’s happening seem less dangerous and disastrous. They’re unvetted illegal aliens, and many are criminals and likely terrorists.

We now have families and veterans attending the Army-Navy football game in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, seeing their hotel reservations canceled so they can house illegal aliens at taxpayer expense instead.

[By the way, Army beat Navy 17-11.]

This is who we are, as Barack would say. It’s representative of what’s going on everywhere in the United States. Democrats are allowing unvetted foreigners to displace us from our country.

It would be cheaper to send them home on planes, but that wouldn’t suit the agenda.

Families and veterans attending the Army-Navy football game are having their hotel reservations canceled so the hotels can be used to house illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/HmEBJ5OmiO — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 8, 2023

The latest Quinnipiac University poll found that 85 percent of New York City voters are either very concerned or somewhat concerned that the city will not be able to accommodate the surge in migrants who have sought sanctuary in the city. City officials have been sounding the alarm on the migrant crisis for months, warning that they do not have the resources to meet the demand.

In addition, 62 percent of voters said they agreed with New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s statement from September, where he said that an influx of migrants will “destroy” the city. Another 33 percent said they disagreed.

I’d like to know who these 33% are.

Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas are disasters. When cornered, they lie and say the border is secure, but this is what they planned and made clear in 2015:

“An unrelenting stream of immigration. Nonstop, nonstop. Folks like me who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 we’ll be an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50 percent of the people in America from then and… pic.twitter.com/uocelqUDxs — Eagle Wings (@CRRJA5) December 10, 2023

