Hunter’s ‘pipeline’ to Obama-Biden White House viewed as “currency

Bevan Cooney, a former associate of Devon Archer’s, Chris Heinz’s, and Hunter Biden’s is currently serving time in a federal prison in a triple bond scheme.

Archer is awaiting sentencing in January for the same crime of conspiracy and fraud. Cooney recently gave two authors, including Peter Schweizer, full access to all of his 26,000 emails. This is separate and apart from the emails on Hunter’s laptop.

THE FIRM

Partners at their firm, Rosemont Seneca, talked openly about Hunter’s “pipeline” to the Obama-Biden White House.” It was no secret that they were leveraging their access to the White House.

In fact, Devon Archer leveraged his friend Hunter Biden more than John Kerry’s stepson Chris Heinz because Heinz was more said to be more risk-averse.

Heinz started trying to distance himself from Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, after the two finalized a deal with the Chinese government-backed investment vehicle, Bohai Harvest in December 2013, then joined the Burisma board a few months later.

In May 2014, just hours after the Burisma announcement, Heinz sent an email to top aides for his step-father and then-Secretary of State John Kerry, expressing concern about the situation. He wrote, “Apparently Devon and Hunter both joined the board of Burisma and a press release went out today. I can’t speak why they, he said.

Heinz’s concerns apparently did not deter Biden and his associates from continuing to leverage the Biden family name to pursue questionable business arrangements.

In an email on November 4, 2014, Biden’s business associate Jason Galanis discussed a draft pitch that he was preparing for possible investors.

Galanis explained that the presentation would cover boilerplate issues like investor protections.

But Galanis also sought to emphasize their connections to the White House, specifically Vice President Joe Biden: “I wanted to focus on the ‘other currency’ we are bringing to the table…direct administration pipeline.” Galanis also mentioned dropping Joe Biden’s connections in their pitch when dealing with union pension funds. Galanis wrote, “maybe we should also remind of HB’s dad’s union relationships to justify the ask??”

SELLING OUT TO CHINA

In a March 2015 draft investor pitch, Biden’s associates wrote about the need to “leverage Hunter Biden Taft Hartley network.” Taft Hartley is the law governing union pension funds, and Joe Biden has a long-established history of close relationships with union bosses, which Hunter Biden and Joe’s brother James Biden have reportedly sought to capitalize on in the past. The presentation noted that the team “led by Archer and Biden” would create “unprecedented opportunity for a firm at our scale,” and referenced tapping finances from Chinese officials. In December 2013, as has been widely reported, Biden and Archer secured a $1 billion private equity deal financed by the Chinese government. Biden and his associates wanted to go back for even more Chinese money.

In the March 2015 draft investor pitch, Biden’s associates outlined the plan to leverage family clout for more foreign cash.

In a section outlining where investments would come from, Biden’s associates described capital flowing from “China>USA” and “Former CCP [Chinese Communist Party]>USA.” And the presentation also proposed more cross-border business deals involving “China SOE [State Owned Enterprises]” and “Former CCP Energy.”