Hydroxychloroquine keeps people alive at the Smith Center

A combination of anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the generic name is Plaquenil, and Azithromycin appear to be effective in treating COVID-19 patients.

While Dr. Anthony Fauci wants to wait for studies that could take up to a year, there simply isn’t time.

Anecdotal evidence from several countries, including China and France, suggest it is effective.

THE FRENCH STUDY BY A RENOWNED PHYSICIAN

According to a study published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents, the combination therapy shows significant and promising results in the treatment of coronavirus on 36 COVID-19 patients. This was a small clinical trial.

The study, which was conducted and led by famed Dr. Philippe Gautreta, and others, in Marseille, France, showed that 100% of patients that received a combination of HCQ and Azithromycin tested negative and were virologically cured within 6 days of treatment.

The doctor conducted two studies, the second included 30 patients. Both yielded the same results.

A doctor at Elmhurst Hospital told Tucker last night that he was fortunate to receive Plaquenil as prophylaxis.

Massive observational trials will take place in New York City where there are thousands of desperate patients.

With unheard-of speed — the Washington Post reports — a massive observational trial of the drugs is taking place. This isn’t a clinical trial (no one’s getting a placebo). Doctors are going to give out the drug freely and carefully chart what happens. In a few weeks we’ll have meaningful numbers about doses, survival rates, effectiveness at different stages of the disease, and so on. Normally it takes nine months or so to arrange something like this.

USE AT THE SMITH CENTER

Dr. Stephen Smith, the founder of the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases in New Jersey, has given updates to Fox host Laura Ingraham last evening. He has been giving Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin. All but one of his six team members, who was undecided, found the drug was helping these patients, keeping them off the vent.

Dr. Smith also noted that banning a drug when drugs are routinely given off label is “insane.” Two governors are doing exactly that. The way they use drugs with infectious diseases is primarily with off label drugs, Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Amesh Adaua thinks the drug is reducing shedding.

Ms. Ingraham asked Dr. Smith if the rest of the country will end up like New York as some predict, and he said, ‘no way.’ He is convinced the therapies and social distancing are working.

OTHER PLAQUENIL NEWS

A doctor in a Hassidic community in New York said it helped 350 of his patients with a 100% success rate. Dr. Zelenko has been silent since he announced his successes in several videos after his community said it was stigmatizing the community and that he exaggerated.

Someone should get his data.

When you hear that the Michigan and Nevada governors are refusing to allow the use of Plaquenil, although it has been around since at least 1955 and is used routinely off label, you must realize they’re insane. Neither of the governors are doctors.