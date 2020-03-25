AP story on Nevada Gov banning drug recommended by Trump is WRONG

Two people in Nevada poisoned themselves with fish tank cleaner and the husband died. They were under the impression that it contained the drug Trump mentioned as helping some coronavirus patients. They didn’t have coronavirus and thought it would protect them since it had a similar element in it.

Then, the AP wrote, Nevada governor Steve Sisolak signed an emergency order preventing the medications’ use treating the virus in Nevada, which certainly sounds bad.

The AP story blames Trump. This is their report:

Nevada’s governor has signed an emergency order barring the use of anti-malaria drugs for someone who has the coronavirus.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order Tuesday restricting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine comes after President Donald Trump touted the medication as a treatment for the virus.

Trump last week falsely stated that the Food and Drug Administration had just approved the use of chloroquine to treat patients infected with coronavirus. After the FDA’s chief said the drug still needs to be tested for that use, Trump overstated the drug’s potential benefits in containing the virus.

Sisolak said in a statement that there’s no consensus among experts or Nevada doctors that the drugs can treat people with COVID-19 . . . The governor’s rule comes a day after a Phoenix-area man died and his wife was in critical condition from taking an additive used to clean fish tanks known as chloroquine phosphate, similar to the drug used to treat malaria.

THE TRUTH

The President never said the medicine, which has to be prescribed by a doctor, was approved by the FDA for coronavirus. He was only fast-tracking the drug’s approval for Cov-19 since it’s already approved for other diseases. It is legal to use it off label. The President sees it as a drug that could help people facing death.

The fake news from the AP was an unwitting attack on the governor. He put the executive order out at the request of the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy as a preventative against hoarding, to make sure that patients who need it for FDA-approved purposes don’t run out.

“This emergency regulation protects Nevadans who needs these drugs for legitimate medical purposes. At this point in time, there is no known cure for COVID-19 and we must not withhold these drugs from those who need them,” Sisolak said in a statement Tuesday. “The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home for Nevada, not to stockpile these drugs.”

The AP maligned the governor and the President with fake news.

The media doesn’t want us to call them the enemy of the people, but fake stories like this don’t help that image.