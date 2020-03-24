Doctor treated 350 Cov-19 patients with 100% success using the drug the media hates

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko thanked the President for securing approval for the use of hydroxycholorquinine with Azithromycin. The doctor is a general practitioner in a Hasidic community, which is hit hard by Coronavirus — about 60 percent have the illness. He has had a 100 percent success rate with the drugs, using it on 350 patients.

Since the President mentioned it during pressers, the media has used it to harm the President and try to drive a wedge between the President and CDC’s Dr. Anthony Fauci. They claimed Dr. Fauci didn’t agree with him about the drug.

Dr. Fauci has said several times that they don’t have scientific proof but the President’s correct in saying that there is a lot of promising anecdotal evidence. Dr. Fauci told the media to stop trying to drive a wedge between him and the President (see video at the end).

Dr. Zelenko said he believes people should be first treated at home with these drugs. He has treated 350 patients with them successfully.

He told Sean Hannity on his radio show this afternoon that he used 200mg 2x daily Hydroxy Chloroquine, 500mg 1x daily Azithromycin, and 220mg 1x daily Zinc sulfate on 350 patients. Their breathing was fully restored in 3 to 4 hours, no one has died or was even hospitalized. There were zero intubations.

Here is an open letter by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko from NY containing a COVID-19 treatment recipe: https://t.co/Qv9NGB0Qcj Dr. Zelenko successfully treated 350 patients with Coronavirus infection using a cocktail of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and zinc sulfate. Worth sharing! — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) March 24, 2020

Doctor Zelenko who is treating patients in upstate NY with coronavirus says drug touted by @realDonaldTrump already Saved lives, boruch hashem. pic.twitter.com/Hl3Ft5QfHg — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) March 23, 2020

New York doctor Vladimir Zelenko finds promising results after giving 350 patients hydroxychloroquine with Z-Paks. Dr. Zelenko in his study had zero deaths, zero hospitalizations and zero intubations pic.twitter.com/Fk6wT1WwTw — FrenchGus (@FrenchGus) March 24, 2020

Dr. Fauci Told the Media to Stop Trying to Pit Him and the President Against Each Other

I wish you would stop trying to create a rift between me and @realDonaldTrump, there is none, you are not helping us, I wish you would stop! pic.twitter.com/2SfkrgY5ux — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 24, 2020