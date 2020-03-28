Vicious killer who also bit off a man’s ear was freed so he wouldn’t get sick

A Manhattan judge on Thursday ordered the release of a career criminal charged with stabbing his girlfriend to death. He was afraid the killer might contract the Wuhan Virus.

State Supreme Court Justice Mark Dwyer freed Pedro Vinent-Barcia, 63, and 15 other inmates.

The Legal Aid Society filed a petition claiming they were exposed to harm.

Prosecutors objected, citing the brutality of the crime and the defendant’s long criminal record.

Assistant DA Patricia Bailey said Vinent-Barcia terrorized Bernice Rosado for months before tracking her to a cellphone repair shop in Harlem on June 29, 2018, and repeatedly stabbing her in the chest and back. This was only 2018, I repeat 2018!

They even have it on video and there were numerous bystanders. He smoked a cigarette as he left the scene, and walked around the corner.

He asked the police who arrested him, “Is she dead? I hope so.”

The prosecutor told Dwyer that Vinent-Barcia was arrested in Florida for stabbing another girlfriend in 1993 and biting off a piece of her ear.

Isn’t he lovely? So nice to see him free to kill again.

NEWSOM’S PARDONING KILLERS

Governor Newsom of California stopped imprisoning people for 30 days and commuted 21 prison sentences including 14 killers.

In two of the cases, the victims were children. A pregnant woman was the victim in another case.

Among those who had sentences commuted were Suzanne Johnson, 75, of San Diego County, who had served 22 years for assaulting a child who died; 64-year-old Joann Parks of Los Angeles County who served 27 years for the deaths of her three young children who were killed in a house fire, which Parks denies setting; and Rodney McNeal, 50, of San Bernardino County, who served 22 years for fatally stabbing his pregnant wife.