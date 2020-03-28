Fox News poll has senile, dishonest Biden winning by 9 points

By
M. Dowling
-
0

According to the latest bad Fox News poll, the senile Joe Biden is beating President Trump handily. He’s allegedly winning points for promising to appoint a female running mate as if sex should mean anything. We should be picking the best candidates.

The race remains a nine-point advantage for Biden over Trump when looking only at those voters extremely interested in the election (52-43 percent) and the former vice president has an eight-point edge in battleground states (48-40 percent), according to the fake Fox poll.

Even more ridiculously, Biden’s advantage grows to 25 points, 57-32 percent, in close counties (where Hillary Clinton and Trump were within 10 points in 2016).

Fieldwork was conducted by the far-left Braun Research Group. It was a phone interview and they canvassed 49% Democrats, 40% Republican, and 11% Independent. Their weighting is off by quite a bit.

As of February 2020, Gallup polling found that 29% of Americans identified as Democrat, 30% identified as Republican, and 39% as Independent. Additionally, polling showed that 47% are either “Democrats or Democratic leaners” and 46% are either “Republicans or Republican leaners” when Independents are asked, “do you lean more to the Democratic Party or the Republican Party?”

Biden is up 49% to 40% in the fake Fox poll because that is how they polled, weighting socialist Democrats far too heavily.

Fox News has little to offer Republicans.

Yet, 60% of Americans approve of the President’s handling of the virus. According to the Fox poll, it’s 51%.

JOE BIDEN, FOX NEWS’ WINNER

Here is Joe claiming the CDC made no effort to get into Wuhan. They did and they were denied entry by China. He is clearly lying here.

Here he is lying again. We even have an article on it.

He can’t even speak:

He’s senile and a liar.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply