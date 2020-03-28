Fox News poll has senile, dishonest Biden winning by 9 points

According to the latest bad Fox News poll, the senile Joe Biden is beating President Trump handily. He’s allegedly winning points for promising to appoint a female running mate as if sex should mean anything. We should be picking the best candidates.

The race remains a nine-point advantage for Biden over Trump when looking only at those voters extremely interested in the election (52-43 percent) and the former vice president has an eight-point edge in battleground states (48-40 percent), according to the fake Fox poll.

Even more ridiculously, Biden’s advantage grows to 25 points, 57-32 percent, in close counties (where Hillary Clinton and Trump were within 10 points in 2016).

Fieldwork was conducted by the far-left Braun Research Group. It was a phone interview and they canvassed 49% Democrats, 40% Republican, and 11% Independent. Their weighting is off by quite a bit.

As of February 2020, Gallup polling found that 29% of Americans identified as Democrat, 30% identified as Republican, and 39% as Independent. Additionally, polling showed that 47% are either “Democrats or Democratic leaners” and 46% are either “Republicans or Republican leaners” when Independents are asked, “do you lean more to the Democratic Party or the Republican Party?”

Biden is up 49% to 40% in the fake Fox poll because that is how they polled, weighting socialist Democrats far too heavily.

Fox News has little to offer Republicans.

This is why @FoxNews is irrelevant. Anybody with a pulse knows this is profoundly asinine. #DementiaJoe can’t put 3 words together. The very fact #FOXBLUES put this poll out tells me they are #FakeNews. Mr President please don’t appear on this network again. Find another way. pic.twitter.com/dVixMimfcW — Fran Brooklyn 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@FranDeMario2) March 28, 2020

Yet, 60% of Americans approve of the President’s handling of the virus. According to the Fox poll, it’s 51%.

60 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of coronavirus: Gallup poll https://t.co/CK32BGrMD3 #FoxNews — Gregory Christiano (@gregoryjnc) March 27, 2020

JOE BIDEN, FOX NEWS’ WINNER

Here is Joe claiming the CDC made no effort to get into Wuhan. They did and they were denied entry by China. He is clearly lying here.

Joe Biden falsely claims American CDC experts made “no effort” to get into China to investigate the #coronavirus. In fact, they were ready to go on February 3 but China refused. Despite what he claims, Biden didn’t call for this “early on.” He did so on Feb 26, weeks later. pic.twitter.com/rLZuGBs60S — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 28, 2020

Here he is lying again. We even have an article on it.

This tweet is spreading Joe Biden’s disinformation. Biden did not call for it “over a month ago.” He called for it ONLY AFTER President Trump invoked it on March 18. https://t.co/tnXjymbaXb https://t.co/P32GwhPbNk — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 28, 2020

He can’t even speak:

What does Joe Biden talk about with his team? “the detailed implemencation” “where do we do?” Sounds productive! pic.twitter.com/f2MI10F1HN — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 28, 2020

He’s senile and a liar.

Joe Biden just said if he were president right now he would have his Surgeon General going out everyday and “talking on the air,” about the coronavirus. That’s exactly what President Trump’s Surgeon General Jerome Adams has been doing for weeks now. pic.twitter.com/HaDG23TyKc — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) March 27, 2020

Thirdly, this stuff should be free, that’s No. 1 — next, B … pic.twitter.com/Zlr3kL8Ndf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 28, 2020