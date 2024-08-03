If You Are Raised Female from Birth, Are You a Woman?

IOC woke President Thomas Bach claims the criticism of biological males boxing females, beating them up live on TV, is a politically motivated culture war.

Naturally, he sees it as unacceptable hate speech and aggression.

He specifically addresses the two male boxers who pummeled the women at the Olympics. They are different in that they were raised as women and allegedly have some female parts. In other words, they are hermaphrodites, now called DSD.

The International Boxing Association rejected these two men.

The IBA said Khelif and fellow boxer Lin Yu–ting of Taiwan had failed “to meet the required necessary eligibility criteria and were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors.” The governing body claimed the fighters had failed unspecified eligibility tests — the same tests that ignited a massive controversy about gender regulations and perceptions in sports this week as Khelif and Lin compete at the Paris Olympics.

They both have XY chromosomes and some attributes of men that make it hard for women to compete against them. It sounds like they might have female genitals or are missing some male genitals. If that is what they are trying to say, does that make them women?

I think people who fall between the cracks need to have their own league and that isn’t hate speech to say. This IOC authoritarian in the clip below disagrees – no discussions allowed.

He claims that because they were raised as women, they are women. He wants a scientific basis for saying otherwise. We could point to their XY chromosomes and male body structure. It’s not political to want to protect women scientifically. He’s the culture warrior.

Two boxers with male physiques abused the women, and that should never happen.

This fellow has a nerve telling us what is acceptable. Who appointed him as guardian of speech? He calls people who know what a woman is politically motivated culture warriors, which is what he is.

IOC President Thomas Bach: The criticisms of males boxing females are part of a "politically motivated culture war," calls the the social media response "hate speech and aggression…and is totally unacceptable." Bach also wants someone to come up with a "scientific" way to…

I agree with Riley Gaines on this. They are both men, and these culture warriors are gaslighting us. What do you think?

"The problem was not with the level of Khelif's testosterone…but with the result of the gender test, which clearly revealed that the Algerian boxer is biologically male" – VP of World Boxing Organization Anyone else want to gaslight us and say these men are women?