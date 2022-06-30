If You Want to Know Where We’re Headed, Look to the Dutch Land Grabs

The Dutch government is using its Nitrogen Policy (excessive nitrogen emissions) to acquire land from farmers by sale or theft. They want to use it to reduce the number of livestock by 25% quickly. The plan is also to use the land for sustainable forms of agriculture. No pooping cows.

THEY WANT THE LAND

The WEF-tied rulers want to take the land and control what farmers do on their own land. They don’t care what it does to them since they are merely collateral damage.

For going on 3 years ago, Dutch farmers are protesting the harsh nitrogen regulations. The rulers arbitrarily punished them for, say, having too many animals. The regulations also pit one sector of the economy against another.

A Politico article from 2019 shows that farmers have borne the brunt of government arbitrariness over nitrogen emissions for over 20 years. They have been painted as “animal abusers and environmental polluters”.

Agriculture is one of their most important industries. However, the geniuses in the Ministry of Agriculture are planning a major transformation of the Dutch agricultural sector.

Farmers protested around the Netherlands as lawmakers voted Tuesday on proposals to slash emissions of damaging pollutants, a plan that will likely force farmers to cut their livestock herds or stop work altogether, ABC news go reports.

They are following the WEF script for The Great Reset.

Some farmers have protested outside officials’ homes and Prime Minister Mark Rutte wants them arrested.

The ruling coalition wants to cut emissions of pollutants, predominantly nitrogen oxide and ammonia, by 50% nationwide by 2030. Ministers call the proposal an “unavoidable transition” that aims to improve air, land, and water quality.

Animals urinate and poop too much so amidst a food shortage, and the possibility of world famine, the rulers will cut the production of food.

They warn that farmers will have to adapt or face the prospect of shuttering their businesses.

“The honest message … is that not all farmers can continue their business,” and those who do will likely have to farm differently, the government said in a statement this month.

It is not only farmers being targeted. In the past, the government also has cut the national maximum speed limit on highways from 130 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour) to 100 km during the day as a way of reducing nitrogen oxide created by vehicle engines.

The Courts Also Force the Issue

The government has been forced to take action after a series of court rulings that blocked infrastructure and construction projects because of fears they would cause emissions that breach environmental rules. It is giving provincial authorities a year to work out ways to meet the emission reduction targets.

Some 40,000 farmers gathered last week in the central Netherlands’ agricultural heartland to protest the government’s plans. Many arrived by tractor, snarling traffic around the country.

On Monday and into Tuesday, farmers again took their protests to crowded highways, driving slowly along the roads or stopping altogether. Some have dumped hay bales on roads, and small groups demonstrated at town and city halls, in some cases starting bonfires outside the buildings.

Some farmers set hay bales ablaze Tuesday alongside highways, while others gathered in towns and cities, including The Hague.

THEY ARE BEING SINGLED OUT

Farmers argue that they are being unfairly targeted as polluters while other industries, such as aviation, construction, and transport, also are contributing to emissions and their regulations are more lenient.

Dutch farmers argue that other EU countries are not clamping down on the agricultural industry as hard as the Netherlands. During a protest on Monday, a group of farmers at a Dutch Natura 2000 region near the German border put up flags and a “Welcome to Germany” sign. It’s meant to symbolically make it part of the neighboring country.

Agriculture — from dairy farming to growing crops in fields and greenhouses — is a significant part of the Dutch economy, reports ABC news go.

According to a national farming lobby group, LTO, there are nearly 54,000 agricultural businesses in the Netherlands. Their exports total 94.5 billion euros in 2019.

It sounds like The Great Reset wants to kill the family farms. They plan to take the land.

Related