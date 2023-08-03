Illegal Aliens Arrested for Sex Trafficking in Bozeman, Montana

It’s shocking but not surprising that three illegal aliens were among the 18 people arrested in a human trafficking prostitution sting operation in Bozeman, Montana, recently. They made their way to Montana. Our entire country is infested with criminals. We are not getting their best.

Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) thinks cartels could be involved.

During an interview with Aaron Flint of Montana Talks, Knudsen agreed it’s not a stretch to think cartels are involved.

“…And what’s what’s more concerning to me is, I mean, yeah, we see some drugs. But look, some of these guys that showed up pretty clearly had bad intent. Again, I’m not going to go into too much detail here, but they showed up with some weapons and some things that were made very clear. You know, they were not just there to meet and visit a prostitute. They had some pretty bad intentions here. So I think you’re right. It’s not a stretch to see that this was probably either organized gang activity, but potentially looking to kidnap somebody and get them involved into more human trafficking.”

AG Knudsen credits the passage of House Bill 112 during Montana’s Legislative Session with newfound abilities to crack down on human trafficking in the state.

The Attorney General also talked about new penalties for fentanyl dealers and said the law would also help with prosecution in Eastern Montana following fentanyl deaths that Custer County announced.

AG Knudsen encouraged people to see the movie Sound of Freedom. He added, “But don’t kid yourself; these things are happening here in Montana.”

The arrests resulted in charges including patronizing a victim of sex trafficking for a child victim, 18 counts of patronizing a prostitute, and five counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine.

The open borders are increasing crime in our cities and elsewhere. Bad actors are taking advantage of the border. This is treason and cruelty.

