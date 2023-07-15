Illinois Landlords Forced to Rent or Sell to Illegal Crossers

An Illinois law set to go into effect at the beginning of 2024 will ban landlords from discriminating against potential tenants or buyers based on their immigration status.

Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed SB 1817 into law late last month, adding “protections in the Illinois Human Rights Act for housing regarding immigration status protection and discriminatory advertising.”

They’re also getting access to state driver’s licenses instead of temporary licenses.

“This legislation is a significant step in eliminating the barriers to opportunity that many undocumented immigrants face,” Pritzker said in a statement after signing the driver’s license legislation, according to Fox 32. “We’re ensuring every eligible individual can obtain a driver’s license, making our roads safer, decreasing stigma, and creating more equitable systems for all.”

Democrat State Rep. Anne Gillespie said it prevents “unjustly denied housing.”

Safety, discrimination, stigma, equity – all the Marxist buzzwords they use to destroy the country.

“This law sets clear boundaries, protecting the rights of immigrants and ensuring that financial institutions and service providers cannot engage in discriminatory practices,” Gillespie said in a press release last week.

Gillespie also noted that the bill would prohibit third-party loan modification service providers from modifying their terms of service based on immigration status. However, inquiries into immigration status will still be allowed where required by law, Fox News reports.

“By making this change, we are breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for immigrants to establish homes and contribute to our communities,” Gillespie said in the release. “Someone’s background should not disqualify them from buying or renting property.”

OPINION

Neo-Democrats are authoritarians who ignore our laws.

Illegal crossers are watering down job availability, education services, medical care, and votes, and that’s just for starters.

The neo-Democrats are taking over and weaponizing every agency of government. They weaponized the weather and pandemics. Democrats are tearing down our statues; rewriting history in teaching anti-American CRT and incorporating it into every sector of society; opening our borders to all manner of people who will vote for them; corrupting the vote; destroying our justice and economic systems; and damaging children.

They don’t care about the illegal in illegal aliens?

