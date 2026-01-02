Iranian Protesters Are Attempting to Overturn the Terror Regime

By
M Dowling
-
1
20

Protests erupted late December over a brutal economic crisis, with the rial crashing past 42,000 to the dollar and inflation exceeding 40 percent, leading shopkeepers and students to walk out nationwide.

By January 1, 2026, clashes in cities like Tehran, Isfahan, and Qom turned deadly, killing at least three to seven people, as demonstrators stormed police stations, seized weapons, and chanted support for exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

Pahlavi praised their bravery in a video, while the regime deployed tear gas, live fire, internet curbs, and possible foreign arms amid offers of dialogue.

At least three people were killed and 17 others injured on Thursday evening when protesters stormed a police station in the city of Azna in Iran’s western Lorestan province, the state-affiliated Fars News Agency said.

The protesters clashed with police, threw stones at police personnel, and set cars on fire, Fars claimed. The news agency said some armed “rioters took advantage” of a protest in the city. Without providing evidence, Fars said police later confiscated firearms from some individuals.

That morning, at least two people had been killed when dozens of protesters clashed with the police in Lordegan county of the southwest Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, Fars said. It remains unclear if the casualties were among law enforcement authorities or protesters.

86 the globalists
86 the globalists
1 minute ago

Finally, some good news. Death to the evil rulers of Iran!

0
Reply
