Iranian Protesters Are Attempting to Overturn the Terror Regime

Protests erupted late December over a brutal economic crisis, with the rial crashing past 42,000 to the dollar and inflation exceeding 40 percent, leading shopkeepers and students to walk out nationwide.

By January 1, 2026, clashes in cities like Tehran, Isfahan, and Qom turned deadly, killing at least three to seven people, as demonstrators stormed police stations, seized weapons, and chanted support for exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

Pahlavi praised their bravery in a video, while the regime deployed tear gas, live fire, internet curbs, and possible foreign arms amid offers of dialogue.

At least three people were killed and 17 others injured on Thursday evening when protesters stormed a police station in the city of Azna in Iran’s western Lorestan province, the state-affiliated Fars News Agency said.

The protesters clashed with police, threw stones at police personnel, and set cars on fire, Fars claimed. The news agency said some armed “rioters took advantage” of a protest in the city. Without providing evidence, Fars said police later confiscated firearms from some individuals.

That morning, at least two people had been killed when dozens of protesters clashed with the police in Lordegan county of the southwest Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, Fars said. It remains unclear if the casualties were among law enforcement authorities or protesters.

🚨🇮🇷 IRAN’S AZNA POLICE STATION SET ON FIRE AFTER PROTESTERS KILLED In Azna, western Lorestan province, crowds stormed and torched a local police station after security forces shot dead at least three protesters, including 28-year-old Shayan Asadollahi. Videos show flames… pic.twitter.com/ZMDKYrXAR3 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 1, 2026

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA: Los manifestantes, patriotas valientes en Irán, tomaron el control de una sede del CGRI y bajaron la bandera de la república. 👏 Sigan así y, en cuestión de horas, el régimen caerá. 🦁💪 pic.twitter.com/jwK7QuZySJ — Isaac (@isaacrrr7) January 1, 2026

🔴 A few moments ago in Hamedan, Iran. Thu Jan 1, 2026 Islamic republic terrorist forces were seen fleeing, again! Please keep sharing! Let the world know that Iranians are fighting for their freedom to get rid of Islamic republic, for all of us. pic.twitter.com/3p4Vw98ry3 — Savakzadeh (@Savakzadeh) January 1, 2026

🚨BREAKING — IRAN:

In Kuhdasht, Lorestan province Iranian protesters are toppling and burning down statues and monuments of the Islamist regime, as the nationwide anti-regime, pro-Shah, pro-@PahlaviReza uprising continues to gain momentum, following Reza Shah Pahlavi II's message pic.twitter.com/RpU6W0a5G9 — Shayan X (@ShayanX0) January 1, 2026