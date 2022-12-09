Irony! Blackrock Warns of a Recession Like No Other That They Helped Cause

Blackrock, which has promoted, pushed, and advanced woke energy policies in the Oval Office, warns of a global recession the Central Bank can’t stop due to the Western World’s shift in energy policy. That would be the policy Blackrock’s forcing corporations to follow with ESG.

Blackrock noted that central banks are limited in the shrinking of economic activity, and a recession like no other is coming.

A worldwide recession is just around the corner as central banks boost borrowing costs aggressively to tame inflation — and this time, it will ignite more market turbulence than ever before, according to BlackRock.”

The global economy has already exited a four-decade era of stable growth and inflation to enter a period of heightened instability — and the new regime of increased unpredictability is here to stay, according to the world’s biggest asset manager.”

That means policymakers will no longer be able to support markets as much as they did during past recessions, a team of BlackRock strategists led by vice chairman Philipp Hildebrand wrote in a report titled 2023 Global Outlook.”

“Recession is foretold as central banks race to try to tame inflation. It’s the opposite of past recessions,” they said. “Central bankers won’t ride to the rescue when growth slows in this new regime, contrary to what investors have come to expect. Equity valuations don’t yet reflect the damage ahead.”

Our future was preordained when the Western World decided to drastically dismantle the fossil fuel sector. At the same time, they locked down economies. The U.S. coupled that with wild spending.

The Central Bank is raising interest rates to shrink the economy. Supply-side inflation will continue.

Blackrock is one of the biggest backers of Biden’s Build Back Better socialist policies and they are the cause of our economic turmoil. Larry Fink of Blackrock is one of the biggest drivers of the ESG at the core of Biden’s bad policies.

HERE’S LARRY FINK PUSHING THE POLICIES LEADING US INTO A GLOBAL RECESSION

.@BlackRock CEO Larry Fink denies getting involved in the infamous ExxonMobil fight, saying he didn’t force Exxon to comply with his ESG agenda: Which is odd, because his firm very clearly voted in it. pic.twitter.com/JuxHlK0z8V — Will Hild (@WillHild) December 1, 2022

.@BlackRock CEO Larry Fink goes on a bizarre rant about populism, claiming populism created inflation not the ESG agenda: pic.twitter.com/5uRDpscC8A — Will Hild (@WillHild) December 1, 2022

In discussing the current state of the market post-COVID, @BlackRock CEO Larry Fink parrots the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” language: “There’s a whole reset in the market place…” pic.twitter.com/5FOsYxRX34 — Will Hild (@WillHild) December 1, 2022

.@BlackRock CEO Larry Fink claims that he and other ESG activist investors are focused on speeding up “decarbonization” and/or new technologies that they believe will “improve” farming and the food supply: pic.twitter.com/MLeazPH1v5 — Will Hild (@WillHild) December 1, 2022

