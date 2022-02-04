Israel: Strong Evidence Vitamin D Reduces Severity & Mortality of COV

Researchers at Bar Ilan University and the Galilee Medical Center, found in recent research that there was strong evidence that a deficiency of Vitamin D has a major effect on COVID-19 severity and mortality and that they advise maintaining strong levels of Vitamin D.

The study is among the first to analyze Vitamin D levels prior to infection.

The findings were published on Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE.

Low levels of Vitamin D have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early in the pandemic, health officials began to encourage people to take Vitamin D because it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19, the university statement said.

The study is based on research conducted during Israel’s first two waves of the coronavirus before vaccines became available.

“We found it remarkable, and striking, to see the difference in the chances of becoming a severe patient when you are lacking in Vitamin D compared to when you’re not,” said Dr. Amiel Dror, a Galilee Medical Center physician and Bar Ilan researcher who was part of the team behind the study.

The records of 1,176 patients admitted between April 2020 and February 2021 to the Galilee Medical Center (GMC) with positive PCR tests were searched for Vitamin D levels measured two weeks to two years prior to infection.

Patients with Vitamin D deficiency (less than 20 ng/mL) were 14 times more likely to have a severe or critical case of COVID than those with more than 40 ng/mL, according to the study. Mortality among patients with sufficient Vitamin D levels was 2.3 percent in contrast to 25.6 percent in the Vitamin D deficient group.

