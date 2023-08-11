J6 Select Committee Deleted All Data of Meetings

by Mark Schwendau

Newsmax interviewed President Trump on the J6 Committee revelation that the committee deleted records. The committee made headlines recently after admitting they have destroyed records and documents pertaining to the charges against President Trump. President Trump calls what they did a criminal act and says the charges against him should be dropped.

The J6 committee pushed for charges against former President Donald Trump, claiming his words and action led to the January 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill. That committee contended at the time it had sufficient evidence former President Trump was behind the attack on the Capitol in 2021.

At the time, every major network news outlet broadcasted the first night of the hearing, except for Fox – they refused. After that, when ratings were in the toilet, each network ceased broadcasting during primetime evening hours.

President Trump was quick to mock and criticize the committee, calling them the “Unselect Committee” as the committee was formed with all Democrats and two token RINO Republicans (Republicans in Name Only) – Liz Cheney (WY) and Adam Kinzinger (IL). Both are no longer House representatives. Other pro-Trump Republicans who asked to serve on the committee were denied.

Now that former President Trump has subpoena power, this evidence has conveniently disappeared and has been illegally deleted. President Trump called the deletion of all of this data from these proceedings a “criminal act” in an interview released Wednesday with Eric Bolling from Newsmax.

Former President Trump pointed out the real reason why the so-called evidence against him was illegally deleted: “They deleted it because they didn’t want anybody to see it because the real answers were there. But they didn’t want to report it.” President Trump pointed out that all the nonsense he was subjected to and people watched for a year and a half is gone.

The response to the destroyed documents came from Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-MS, who is the chairman of the J6 Select Committee. RSBN reported what Thompson wrote on the footnote of a document, “The Select Committee was not obligated to archive all video recordings of transcribed interviews or depositions.”

Now that there is no “evidence” left, President Trump has condemned the corrupt J6 Committee and said that these fake charges against him need to be dropped.

President Trump shared his feelings on Truth Social by posting, “Does the First Amendment still exist? Did Deranged Jack Smith tell the Unselects to DESTROY & DELETE all evidence? These are DARK DAYS IN AMERICA.”

OPINION:

President Trump and his family are victims of stalking and harassment, and those doing so for the last six years should suffer some form of legal consequences. Bearing false witness and trying to fame somebody for something they never did is about as low as anybody can get.

President Trump offered to call out the National Guard several days before January 6, 2021, and House Chair Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ignored his suggestion. Nancy Pelosi should be investigated for the part she surely played in the events of that day and not Donald J. Trump!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related