James O’Keefe Was Removed As Chairman of Project Veritas

James O’Keefe was removed from his position as Chairman of the company he founded. Reportedly, he’s on administrative leave. Employees say the Board might remove him from his leadership position.

At the same time, Twitter locked Project Veritas out of their account. We don’t know why.

According to DC Patriot, an internal message sent to Project Veritas employees by the organization’s executive director, Daniel Strack, said that O’Keefe would be taking “a few weeks of well-deserved PTO.”

Through a Project Veritas spokesman, Strack later released a statement on behalf of the organization.

Project Veritas’ Official Response to Today’s News Reports Despite what the Corporate Media tries to portray about our organization, know this: We have never been more motivated and dedicated to our mission than now.

“Like all newsrooms at this stage, the Project Veritas Board of Directors and Management are constantly evaluating what the best path forward is for the organization,” the statement read in part. It did not directly address questions about O’Keefe’s employment status. “There are 65+ employees at Project Veritas dedicated to continuing the mission to expose corruption, dishonesty, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions,” the statement read. “To our supporters: We hear you, we care about you, and we will never give up.”

That’s not very enlightening.

The meeting to discuss removing Mr. O’Keefe as chairman is on Friday. I can’t imagine Project Veritas without him. He is Project Veritas.

I’m glad they care about us, but most of us care about James O’Keefe. I don’t even know who these people are.

We don’t know why they’re doing it. Maybe Pfizer or some other powerhouse is threatening them or someone else wants to be Chair. Who knows.

