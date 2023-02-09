FDA Can Keep Emergency Use Beyond the Emergency

Does this make sense to anyone? FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf says emergency use authorizations don’t ever end. They can keep going ad infinitum beyond the public health emergency.

It does if it’s a payoff.[see clip below]

“Our EUA’s are independent of the Public Health Emergency so we can keep them going as long as we need to,” Dr. Cahill said.

Does this make sense now?https://t.co/PD1dNLcJze — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 8, 2023

Related