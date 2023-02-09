FDA Can Keep Emergency Use Beyond the Emergency

M Dowling
136

Does this make sense to anyone? FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf says emergency use authorizations don’t ever end. They can keep going ad infinitum beyond the public health emergency.

It does if it’s a payoff.[see clip below]

“Our EUA’s are independent of the Public Health Emergency so we can keep them going as long as we need to,” Dr. Cahill said.


John Vieira
1 minute ago

We ARE in for a very rough ride…especially in the realm of ‘socialized’ medicine…the “Fauci’s’/WHO rule and the corrupted MSM/social media ‘abets’…

RecognizingTruth
9 minutes ago

By definition it can’t, as it is clearly defined as an emergency use only.

(they’ll probably change THIS on their site soon, like they did with “vaccine”, so read it while you can)

From the FDA website:
“FDA may authorize unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved medical products to be used in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions caused by CBRN threat agents when certain criteria are met, including there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives.”

As there are other available and adequate alternatives, and as there is no emergency, the FDA cannot leave an EUA in place.

Also note that an EUA is an “authorize to use” not a “requirement to use”.

You do NOT have to use it, accept it, and no doctor has to prescribe or administer it. They’re all just authorized to use it.

