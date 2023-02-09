FDA Can Keep Emergency Use Beyond the Emergency

Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
We ARE in for a very rough ride…especially in the realm of ‘socialized’ medicine…the “Fauci’s’/WHO rule and the corrupted MSM/social media ‘abets’…
By definition it can’t, as it is clearly defined as an emergency use only.
(they’ll probably change THIS on their site soon, like they did with “vaccine”, so read it while you can)
From the FDA website:
“FDA may authorize unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved medical products to be used in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions caused by CBRN threat agents when certain criteria are met, including there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives.”
As there are other available and adequate alternatives, and as there is no emergency, the FDA cannot leave an EUA in place.
Also note that an EUA is an “authorize to use” not a “requirement to use”.
You do NOT have to use it, accept it, and no doctor has to prescribe or administer it. They’re all just authorized to use it.