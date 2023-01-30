Google/YouTube Tries to Shut Down Project Veritas Video

According to a leaked internal guidance memo, Google/YouTube is covering for Pfizer and deleting Project Veritas videos under the guise of rule violations. They don’t want it spreading and are saying it “violates the COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

The video is real, and it is true. We don’t know for certain if the target, Jordan Trishton Walker, was telling the truth, but the video is real, and what was said needs investigation. We don’t know all we need to know about the virus or the vaccination, and there is an enormous effort to keep the truth secret.

This is a massive cover-up. Google and YouTube need to testify under oath.

This is the leaked guidance memo:

BREAKING: @YouTube Insider leaks "Urgent Guidance" document sent to employees on how to handle the Project Veritas @pfizer #DirectedEvolution video "Effective immediately as of 27 January 2023" "Violates the COVID-19 misinformation policy"

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer on Friday responded to an undercover report by Project Veritas. They had an undercover agent on research director, Jordan Trishton Walker, who said Pfizer is “mutating” the Covid virus via “directed evolution” to develop vaccines.

Pfizer finally crafted a dishonest response on Friday.

PFIZER STATEMENT

“Allegations have recently been made related to gain of function and directed evolution research at Pfizer, and the company would like to set the record straight,” the statement reads.

“In the ongoing development of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has not conducted gain of function or directed evolution research,” the company continued. They then said they collaborated with unspecified parties “where the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has been used to express the spike protein from new variants of concern.”

“This work is undertaken once a new variant of concern has been identified by public health authorities. This research provides a way for us to rapidly assess the ability of an existing vaccine to induce antibodies that neutralize a newly identified variant of concern,” the statement continued. “We then make this data available through peer-reviewed scientific journals and use it as one of the steps to determine whether a vaccine update is required.”

Pfizer said that “most” of the assessments of Covid strains are conducted “using computer simulations or mutations of the main protease — a non-infectious part of the virus.”

“In a limited number of cases when a full virus does not contain any known gain of function mutations, such virus may be engineered to enable the assessment of antiviral activity in cells,” they continued. “In addition, in vitro resistance selection experiments are undertaken in cells incubated with SARS-CoV-2 and nirmatrelvir in our secure Biosafety level 3 (BSL3) laboratory to assess whether the main protease can mutate to yield resistant strains of the virus.”

Congress needs to bring these people to Congress.

