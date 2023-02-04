Facebook, Instagram Threaten to Take Down Project Veritas

M Dowling
Facebook and Instagram took down the Project Veritas video of James O’Keefe confronting a Pfizer executive who was concerned about the vaccine side effects. Twitter locked O’Keefe out for two hours, saying it was abuse and harassment.

Facebook/Instagram have threatened to take down their accounts. Even with all the attention on censorship, they don’t care.

This is the video of concern.


