Facebook, Instagram Threaten to Take Down Project Veritas

Facebook and Instagram took down the Project Veritas video of James O’Keefe confronting a Pfizer executive who was concerned about the vaccine side effects. Twitter locked O’Keefe out for two hours, saying it was abuse and harassment.

Facebook/Instagram have threatened to take down their accounts. Even with all the attention on censorship, they don’t care.

This is the video of concern.

BREAKING: Project Veritas Senior Reporter @Chris_Hartsock Confronts @YouTube Vice President of Global Trust & Safety Over Tech Giant’s Actions to Remove Our @Pfizer #DirectedEvolution Investigation From The Platform pic.twitter.com/ktvXRJawN2 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 3, 2023

Related