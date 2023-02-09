James O’Keefe Might Be Forced Out as PV Chairman – Updated

James O’Keefe is on temporary paid leave as Chairman of the company he founded. Project Veritas indicates that he is on voluntary administrative leave. Reportedly, he might be forced out on Friday.

NY Mag reports he’s on paid leave. Employees say the Board might remove him from his leadership position.

“James O’Keefe, the founder and chairman of Project Veritas, has taken a paid leave from the conservative nonprofit media organization as its board considers whether to remove him from his leadership position, according to current and former employees of the organization,” NY Mag reports.

“O’Keefe is his organization’s guiding ideological force and onscreen face, but his status as its day-to-day manager has become uncertain amid reports of internal turmoil, lawsuits from former employees, leaks about its internal workings, and a federal investigation into its conduct in purchasing a diary stolen from Ashley Biden, the president’s daughter.

Strack’s internal message to employees made reference to what he called “a distracting time” and said that a board meeting had been held to discuss “the health of the organization” and that while “we have not come up with final solutions yet we have made a few immediate decisions.”

The message said two top Project Veritas executives, including the nonprofit’s chief financial officer, had been “reinstated.” Multiple sources said that the pair had recently been fired by O’Keefe,” NY Mag continued.

According to DC Patriot, an internal message was sent to Project Veritas employees by the executive director, Daniel Strack. He said that O’Keefe would be taking “a few weeks of well-deserved PTO.”

Strack later released a statement on behalf of the organization through a Project Veritas spokesman.

Project Veritas’ Official Response to Today’s News Reports Despite what the Corporate Media tries to portray about our organization, know this: We have never been more motivated and dedicated to our mission than now.

“Like all newsrooms at this stage, the Project Veritas Board of Directors and Management are constantly evaluating what the best path forward is for the organization,” the statement read in part. It did not directly address questions about O’Keefe’s employment status. “There are 65+ employees at Project Veritas dedicated to continuing the mission to expose corruption, dishonesty, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions,” the statement read. “To our supporters: We hear you, we care about you, and we will never give up.”

That’s not very enlightening.

According to DC Patriot, the meeting to discuss removing Mr. O’Keefe as chairman is on Friday. I can’t imagine Project Veritas without him. He is Project Veritas.

I’m glad they care about us, but most of us care about James O’Keefe. I don’t even know who these people are.

There were recent problems with Big Tech. They might have affected the situation.

At the same time as Mr. O’Keefe’s leave, Twitter locked Project Veritas out of their account. Twitter put the account back. Facebook and Instagram threatened to cancel Project Veritas, possibly over a confrontation between Project Veritas reporter Chris Hartsock and YouTube VP of Global Trust & Safety after they removed the Directed Evolution investigation. They said the confrontation was harassment. Google YouTube had taken the Pfizer videos down, saying it “violates the COVID-19 misinformation policy.” They threatened to take Project Veritas down.

This is the clip in question:

BREAKING: Project Veritas Senior Reporter @Chris_Hartsock Confronts @YouTube Vice President of Global Trust & Safety Over Tech Giant’s Actions to Remove Our @Pfizer #DirectedEvolution Investigation From The Platform pic.twitter.com/ktvXRJawN2 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 3, 2023

After the confrontation, San Bruno issued a criminal search warrant.

BREAKING: @CityofSanBruno issues CRIMINAL search warrant against Project Veritas journalist for asking @YouTube‘s Global Head of Trust & Safety Matt Halprin questions about why YouTube removed viral #DirectedEvolution video from platform pic.twitter.com/BDOMf1wWtZ — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 8, 2023

We don’t know if that’s what led to the decision to remove Mr. O’Keefe.

~~~

Update: The Sentinel updated this report with new information from NY Magazine and information about Big Tech threatening Project Veritas.

