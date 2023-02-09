James O’Keefe Might Be Forced Out as PV Chairman – Updated

James O’Keefe is on temporary paid leave as Chairman of the company he founded. Project Veritas indicates that he is on voluntary administrative leave. Reportedly, he might be forced out on Friday.
NY Mag reports he’s on paid leave. Employees say the Board might remove him from his leadership position.
“James O’Keefe, the founder and chairman of Project Veritas, has taken a paid leave from the conservative nonprofit media organization as its board considers whether to remove him from his leadership position, according to current and former employees of the organization,” NY Mag reports.
“O’Keefe is his organization’s guiding ideological force and onscreen face, but his status as its day-to-day manager has become uncertain amid reports of internal turmoil, lawsuits from former employees, leaks about its internal workings, and a federal investigation into its conduct in purchasing a diary stolen from Ashley Biden, the president’s daughter.
Strack’s internal message to employees made reference to what he called “a distracting time” and said that a board meeting had been held to discuss “the health of the organization” and that while “we have not come up with final solutions yet we have made a few immediate decisions.”
The message said two top Project Veritas executives, including the nonprofit’s chief financial officer, had been “reinstated.” Multiple sources said that the pair had recently been fired by O’Keefe,” NY Mag continued.
According to DC Patriot, an internal message was sent to Project Veritas employees by the executive director, Daniel Strack. He said that O’Keefe would be taking “a few weeks of well-deserved PTO.”
Strack later released a statement on behalf of the organization through a Project Veritas spokesman.
Project Veritas’ Official Response to Today’s News Reports Despite what the Corporate Media tries to portray about our organization, know this: We have never been more motivated and dedicated to our mission than now.
“Like all newsrooms at this stage, the Project Veritas Board of Directors and Management are constantly evaluating what the best path forward is for the organization,” the statement read in part. It did not directly address questions about O’Keefe’s employment status. “There are 65+ employees at Project Veritas dedicated to continuing the mission to expose corruption, dishonesty, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions,” the statement read. “To our supporters: We hear you, we care about you, and we will never give up.”
That’s not very enlightening.
According to DC Patriot, the meeting to discuss removing Mr. O’Keefe as chairman is on Friday. I can’t imagine Project Veritas without him. He is Project Veritas.
I’m glad they care about us, but most of us care about James O’Keefe. I don’t even know who these people are.
Despite what the Corporate Media tries to portray about our organization, know this: We have never been more motivated and dedicated to our mission than now. pic.twitter.com/sB7Cz97b5M
— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 9, 2023
There were recent problems with Big Tech. They might have affected the situation.
At the same time as Mr. O’Keefe’s leave, Twitter locked Project Veritas out of their account. Twitter put the account back. Facebook and Instagram threatened to cancel Project Veritas, possibly over a confrontation between Project Veritas reporter Chris Hartsock and YouTube VP of Global Trust & Safety after they removed the Directed Evolution investigation. They said the confrontation was harassment. Google YouTube had taken the Pfizer videos down, saying it “violates the COVID-19 misinformation policy.” They threatened to take Project Veritas down.
This is the clip in question:
BREAKING: Project Veritas Senior Reporter @Chris_Hartsock Confronts @YouTube Vice President of Global Trust & Safety Over Tech Giant’s Actions to Remove Our @Pfizer #DirectedEvolution Investigation From The Platform pic.twitter.com/ktvXRJawN2
— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 3, 2023
After the confrontation, San Bruno issued a criminal search warrant.
BREAKING: @CityofSanBruno issues CRIMINAL search warrant against Project Veritas journalist for asking @YouTube‘s Global Head of Trust & Safety Matt Halprin questions about why YouTube removed viral #DirectedEvolution video from platform pic.twitter.com/BDOMf1wWtZ
— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 8, 2023
We don’t know if that’s what led to the decision to remove Mr. O’Keefe.
~~~
Update: The Sentinel updated this report with new information from NY Magazine and information about Big Tech threatening Project Veritas.
The Left cover each other’s butts…the right try to take each other down. Veritas was good while it lasted. Anyway, even when Veritas provides proof, the DOJ ignores the crimes anyway.
I’m thinking this has more to do with the confrontation he had on the street with The NY Times reporter that the restaurant mayhem. James got personal during that…which is perfectly understandable, considering the subject matter..but it’s not the look this organization needs when they are trying to go after the big fish like Pfizer.
That’s silly, tell us then what look you think the organization needs. And tell us what the repercussions were of the street incident, since we see none. Exposing a corrupt reporter for his lies is a bad look? What’s this then, blaming the person exposing the corruption?
O’Keefe’s confrontation of the last chump, the Pfizer dude whom they bamboozled, was unnecessary. Perhaps they believe that the negative impact of that last bad call so O’Keefe could grandstand was just too much and generated too much backlash to bear. I have always strongly supported James and his org, but that last unnecessary embarrassment was off-putting.
So exposing a thoroughly rotten to the core conglomerate who is killing people, as I type, was a little off putting for you? I wouldn’t give a rat’s a$$ if that little gay-ghoul sucked on a shotgun barrel! Was exposing planned parenthood too much for your sensibilities also? These are evil people who are killing people for profits but you feel sorry for their embarrassment? WOW!
The bottom feeder Klaus is a propagandist. It thinks it can deceive, but it lacks the moral, ethical and logical ability to do so.
O’Keefe just stood there really, the idiot embarrassed himself.
F uck them all.
I think someone got to them and threatened them.
I agree that there are some powerful forces trying to upend PV. PV probably received threats from the DOJ, and may have some corrupt board members.
The other claims about “internal turmoil” are gossip.
Off putting? That’s rich! NEWS should be “off-putting”! IF you’re not making someone uncomfortable with the TRUTH, you are NOT qualified to call yourself NEWS! You try to present yourself as a conservative, but you may as well be that brain-dead monkey the demonrats cheated into office.
According to the propagandist, exposing massive crimes is “off-putting” but committing those crimes needs no mention, those criminals need special protection from exposure.
Look folks how the leftist trolls infiltrate this site. That is how powerful the corrupt medical complex is.
Trolls lately are using the “I am on your side” tactic. But they still are unable to provide a basis. We know they are not on our side.
This leftist bottom feeder likes to use the word “unnecessary”. How is necessary a criteria in this situation? Also we see this term “off-putting”, a term of no substance, since the writer cannot provide an actual explanation. This is another common tactic of the troll propagandist.
So, exposing massive crimes, including producing a poison, forcing people to take it, concealing information on the hazards, …. is OK, but exposing it is “off-putting”. That is the permanent moral, ethical and logical state of the troll propagandist.
LOL! How as it unnecessary? That’s literally what Veritas DOES!
As far as conservatives are concerned, there is no Project Veritas without James O’Keefe. Removing him from his position is a sure way of destroying the company’s future. RIP Project Veritas!
Brought to you by Pfizer!