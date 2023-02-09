Breaking! John Fetterman Hospitalized

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Far left Democrat Senator John Fetterman, who struggles to do his job even with assisted devices, has been hospitalized. The Pennsylvania native felt lightheaded at a Senate retreat. Given his health history, they called an ambulance.

Mr. Fetterman suffered a “near-fatal stroke while campaigning in 2022 and was taken to George Washington University hospital.

He’s allegedly in good spirits and talking with his family.

For the sake of his health, he really should retire.


