JD Vance & Dr. Oz Block Federal Medicare Payments to Minnesota

President Trump announced during the SOTU last night that Vice President JD Vance will be leading a “whole of government” effort to clean up fraud, especially in blue states led by Democrats like Minnesota.

Today, the vice president and administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Dr. Mehmet Oz, spoke at a press conference about the effort.

VP Vance began by saying there will be a pause in federal payments to Minnesota for Medicaid until the state officials take fraud seriously: