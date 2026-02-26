JD Vance & Dr. Oz Block Federal Medicare Payments to Minnesota

President Trump announced during the SOTU last night that Vice President JD Vance will be leading a “whole of government” effort to clean up fraud, especially in blue states led by Democrats like Minnesota.
Today, the vice president and administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Dr. Mehmet Oz, spoke at a press conference about the effort.
VP Vance began by saying there will be a pause in federal payments to Minnesota for Medicaid until the state officials take fraud seriously:
🚨 @VP: “We have decided to temporarily halt certain amounts of Medicaid funding that are going to the state of Minnesota in order to ensure that the state of Minnesota takes its obligation seriously to be good stewards of the American people’s tax money.” pic.twitter.com/XD0JMA5p3w
What took so long ?