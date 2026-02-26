Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home JD Vance & Dr. Oz Block Federal Medicare Payments to Minnesota

JD Vance & Dr. Oz Block Federal Medicare Payments to Minnesota

By
M Dowling
-
1
6

President Trump announced during the SOTU last night that Vice President JD Vance will be leading a “whole of government” effort to clean up fraud, especially in blue states led by Democrats like Minnesota.

Today, the vice president and administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Dr. Mehmet Oz, spoke at a press conference about the effort.

VP Vance began by saying there will be a pause in federal payments to Minnesota for Medicaid until the state officials take fraud seriously:

Previous articleFBI Raids Home & Office of LA School District Superintendent
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
21 seconds ago

What took so long ?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x