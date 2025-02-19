Jim Acosta Wants Media Outlets to Boycott the Administration

Jim Acosta is the demoted CNN host who had to resign or work the midnight shift. Now, he has publicly called for [Democrat] media outlets to band together in a boycott against the Trump administration.

That would be great. Not hearing their voices would be a relief.

It’s allegedly in response to the propagandized AP being banned from some events. That will continue until they call the Gulf the Gulf of America.

The outlets would have a hard time boycotting. They would have no information for readers about what is happening in government.

It would be a great move for the administration. The only people reporting would be independent media. A lot of propaganda would go unheard.

As usual, Acosta makes no sense. He is just trying to become relevant.

President Trump continues to say the Associated Press will be barred from certain arenas until they recognize the Gulf of America.

BREAKING NEWS: Trump rips the Associated Press for referring to the Gulf of America as the Gulf of Mexico, says they are banned from the White House because “that’s the way life works.” This a direct assault on the Constitution and the First Amendment. pic.twitter.com/BXQfxCSziU — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Mexico will sue if Google changes the maps.

Mexico will take Google to court if maps shown to US-based users continue to label the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America across the entire body of water. President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that US President Donald Trump’s order to rename it only applies to the part of the continental shelf under US control.

“What Google is doing here is changing the name of the continental shelf of Mexico and Cuba, which has nothing to do with Trump’s decree, which applied only to the US continental shelf,” Sheinbaum told reporters. “We do not agree with this, and the Foreign Minister has sent a new letter addressing the issue.”

Sheinbaum said the renaming is “incorrect.” She added that Trump’s decree “only changed the name within his own continental shelf, which extends 22 nautical miles from the US coast—not the entire Gulf.”

