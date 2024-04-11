Judge Merchan’s Ridiculous 41 Questions for Jurors

Judge Merchan’s questions to the jurors are outrageous, but that’s my opinion. Let me know what you think.

Judge Merchan wants to know where the jurors live, and you can definitely find out a lot by knowing that. The Judge wants to know if a juror watches Newsmax, reads Truth Social, or reads WaPo, and they want to know if the juror supports QAnon, Oathkeepers, Proud Boys, etc. We’re sure the prosecution will jump on any Proud Boys or QAnons – not.

Merchan’s questions include asking them if they can be unbiased. I can answer that for them, and the answer is “no.”

Just guessing her but I don’t think they will let a Republican get on the jury.

Letter Re Jury Selection 4-8-24 by M Dowling

