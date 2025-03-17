Judicial Tyranny Is Intolerable: Abolish Their Courts

By
M Dowling
-
1
10

Americans obviously cannot allow unelected judicial tyrants to run the country, blocking the rule of elected officials. There are solutions for this. We can impeach them or simply abolish their courts. The President and the Legislature have the power and the money to stop this. They always have power over the judiciary.

It is intolerable for an elite sitting in judge robes to impose their views on the people.

Historical Background;

Full Clip


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz