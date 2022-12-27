Klaus Schwab Wants His Followers Off Twitter and on CCP Apps

According to Jordan Schachtel, Klaus Schwab and his looney World Economic Forum are leaving Twitter and recommending everyone follow him on Chinese Communist apps. Twitter is not on the organization’s “How to follow Davos 2023” social media pamphlet.

The WEF operates like a secret organization in plain sight, but Twitter is a little too plain sight for them. People are allowed to speak up now. They recommend you use these apps: the U.S.-based narrative-compliant Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, along with the Chinese social media apps TikTok, WeChat, and Weibo.

WEF’s CCP office has 40 employees, and they host the CCP’s “Annual Meeting of the New Champions.”

Even more ridiculous, Davos 2023 will feature Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, on stage. He will appear at an event titled “Tackling Harm in The Digital Era.” Jordan Schachtel first reported that on The Dossier.

TikTok is the soon-to-be-banned, we hope, spy app for the CCP. They are collecting data on Americans and sending it to Beijing. They also allow perverse videos they would never allow in China.

WEF and its partners are out to get Twitter since it has become more of a free speech platform.

The EU and the UN have already threatened Elon Musk. I think Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò (QTE) was correct when he tweeted: In this era, the city of the devil is clearly identifiable in neo-Malthusian globalism, the New World Order, the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the European Union, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and in all those so-called “philanthropical foundations.”

The WEFers Are Modern Day Wannabe Nazis

All politicians that won’t actively denounce the World Economic Forum should be fired by voters at the earliest opportunity. Klaus Schwab and all his WEF political stooges around the world need to go.pic.twitter.com/9bP5nECWOp — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) December 15, 2022

World Economic Forum depopulation agenda … “ all problems would go away if population went back to where it was 500 years ago”… for reference, population then was 460 million… The real problem is low birth rates and population collapse coming … 🔊 pic.twitter.com/BSa0YnH42c — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 21, 2022

The @wef paid influencers to manipulate your mind pic.twitter.com/bARXeNt7p9 — Janey (@_Janey_J) December 22, 2022

